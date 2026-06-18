ICAI CA Result May 2026 Releasing Today On icai.org, Here's How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Final May 2026 examination results today, 18 June 2026. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards through the official ICAI results website at icai.org.

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Roll Number on the ICAI portal to view and download their results.

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According to the official notification, candidates who appeared for the CA Final May 2026 examination can access their results online from 18 June 2026. The results are scheduled to be released on the official ICAI results website by the evening of 18 June. Once available, candidates can log in using their examination credentials to check their scores and review their overall performance.

ICAI CA Final Result May 2026: How to Download Your Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CA Final May 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number along with your registration number or PIN.

Step 4: Click the Submit button after providing the required details.

Step 5: Your result and subject-wise marks will appear on the screen. Review them carefully.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use and reference.

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ICAI CA May Exams: Two Exam Sessions Every Year

The May 2026 examination cycle is significant because the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reinstated its traditional twice-a-year exam schedule. From 2026 onwards, CA examinations will be conducted only in May and November, and the January exam session has been discontinued.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official ICAI website for the latest updates on result announcements, scorecards, merit lists, marks verification, and other important notifications related to the CA examination results.

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