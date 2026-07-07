Re-NEET 2026 OMR Sheet: Last Day To Submit Fee Refund Details; Result And Final Answer Key Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window for candidates to submit or update their bank account details for the NEET UG 2026 examination fee refund today, July 7. Eligible candidates who have not yet completed the process must do so before the deadline to ensure their refund is processed.

Once the refund window closes, the agency is expected to release the Re-NEET 2026 OMR sheets, followed by the final answer key and the examination results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the latest update, the refund process has already begun for candidates who successfully verified their bank account details. So far, 829,510 candidates have completed the required bank account verification for the refund.

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Last Day to Update Bank Details for NEET Refund

Today marks the final opportunity for eligible candidates to submit or modify their bank account information for the NEET UG 2026 fee refund. The NTA has fixed 11:50 pm on July 7, 2026, as the deadline for completing the process through the official NEET portal.

Candidates who fail to update their details before the deadline may miss out on receiving their refund. The agency has indicated that no further extension is expected after the submission window closes.

Re-NEET 2026: How to Submit Bank Account Details for the Refund

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the NEET UG 2026 Bank Account Details/Refund Portal.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Enter your bank account number, IFSC code and account holder's name carefully.

Step 5: Verify all the information before submitting the form.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. They should also keep an eye on the official website for updates regarding the release of the Re-NEET 2026 OMR sheets, final answer key, and result.

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Re-NEET 2026 OMR Sheets, Final Answer Key and Result Soon

Following the closure of the refund portal, candidates can expect the release of the official OMR response sheets and the final answer key for the re-conducted examination.

After these documents are published, the Re-NEET 2026 result will also be declared on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password.

While the NTA has not announced an official result date, several media reports suggest that the Re-NEET 2026 results may be declared by July 20.

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