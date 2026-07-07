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English NewsEducationMumbai Schools Closed Today Due To Heavy Rain: Students Asked To Stay Indoors; Check Latest Holiday Update

Mumbai Schools Closed Today Due To Heavy Rain: Students Asked To Stay Indoors; Check Latest Holiday Update

Mumbai schools remain closed today due to heavy rainfall. Authorities have advised students to stay indoors as the city faces severe weather. Check the latest holiday and rain update.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
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  • Mumbai expects very heavy rain, gusty winds, high tides.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday stressed that all the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools have been closed until tomorrow, and the closure may extend by a day or two amid the relentless rainfall in the city.

Speaking to the reporters, Tawde noted that the private companies have been asked to allow work from home.

She emphasised that the alert messages are being sent to citizens every half an half urging them to remain indoors in view of the downpour until July 8-10.

"A 'Red' alert has been issued, looking at the prediction of heavy rains, strong winds and high tide. We are sending weather alerts to citizens every half an hour and urging them to avoid stepping outside. All BMC schools are closed today and tomorrow; this could be extended by a day or two. We have also asked private companies to allow work from home. Local train services are operational. The entire Administration is working on a war footing. People should avoid going outdoors till 8-10th July due to rains," she said.

Meawhile, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience very heavy, continuous spells of rain, according to the forecast issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at 8 AM today.

Additionally, residents should prepare for occasional gusty winds, which are likely to reach speeds of 60-70 Kmph. Considering the impact of wind, Mumbai has been upgraded to Red Alert.

The forecast showcased an average rainfall of 105.24 mm in the city in the last 24 hours. While the Eastern Suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 161.11 mm, the Western Suburbs recorded 159.40 mm during this period.

The authorities noted that a high tide of 4.08 meters is expected at 3:56 PM, followed by a low tide of 1.52 meters at 10:13 PM today. The tide will reach a high of 3.44 meters at 04:38 AM, followed by a low tide of 1.86 meters at 09:59 AM on Tuesday. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are local train services operational in Mumbai during the heavy rains?

Yes, local train services in Mumbai are currently operational. The entire administration is working on a war footing to manage the situation.

Published at : 07 Jul 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Heavy Rain School Holiday Schools Closed MUMBAI Severe Weather
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