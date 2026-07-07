CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 anytime soon on the board's official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE has not yet officially confirmed the result date. Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth ready, as these details will be needed to log in and download their provisional scorecard once the results are announced.

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The online CBSE Class 10 marksheet is provisional. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools at a later date. Apart from the official CBSE websites, students can also check and download their CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 through the UMANG app and DigiLocker using their login credentials.

CBSE's Two-Board-Exam Policy

Under CBSE's two-board-exam policy, the board will compare a student's performance across both attempts and retain a higher score in each subject. A single revised marksheet reflecting the best marks in every subject will be issued after the second board examination results are declared.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Where To Check?

The following are the official websites to check CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to Download Your Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026' link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number along with the required login details.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference until you receive the original marksheet from your school.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Board Will Not Rank Students

CBSE has once again confirmed that it will not prepare a merit list or rank students based on their performance. The board will also not award first, second or third divisions.

Instead, merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1 per cent of students who achieve the highest marks in each subject. These certificates will be made available through DigiLocker after the second phase of the Class 10 board examinations.

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