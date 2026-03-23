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HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Get Up To Rs 15 Lakh Arrears, Big Salary Hike Likely

8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Get Up To Rs 15 Lakh Arrears, Big Salary Hike Likely

Employee unions have demanded a fitment factor of 3 to 3.25, which could sharply raise salaries. If approved, the minimum basic pay may increase from Rs 18,000 to nearly Rs 54,000.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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Central government employees are likely to see a major salary revision under the 8th Pay Commission, with expectations growing over a possible increase in pay scales and large arrear payments once the new structure is approved. The commission, effective from January 1 2026, is expected to submit its recommendations within the next 14 to 18 months. After implementation, revised salaries and pensions will apply retrospectively, which means employees could receive arrears for the pending period, making the overall payout significantly higher depending on the final fitment factor.

Arrears Likely

Estimates suggest employees could receive arrears for nearly 20 months, as the new pay structure will take time to be finalised and approved. The total payout will depend on the fitment factor, pay level and the basic salary of each employee.

Those at lower pay levels with a basic salary of around Rs 18,000 may receive arrears of roughly Rs 3.6 lakh to Rs 5.65 lakh. Employees with higher basic pay could see much larger payouts, with some estimates going up to around Rs 15 lakh.

The final figures will only be known after the government approves the commission’s recommendations, but early projections indicate a substantial financial benefit for a large number of employees.

Fitment Factor Key

Employee unions have demanded that the fitment factor be kept between 3 and 3.25, which would lead to a sharp rise in salaries across pay levels. If such a formula is accepted, the minimum basic salary could increase from Rs 18,000 to nearly Rs 54,000.

The fitment factor plays a crucial role in determining revised pay, as it is used to multiply the existing basic salary to arrive at the new structure.

The 8th Pay Commission revision is expected to be one of the biggest salary updates in recent years. Apart from higher monthly pay, the arrears component could provide a major financial boost to central government employees and pensioners once the new pay scales come into force.

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About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
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