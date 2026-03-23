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HomeNewsWorldTrump Says US-Iran Talks Productive, Orders 5-Day Pause On Strikes Against Iranian Energy Sites

Trump Says US-Iran Talks Productive, Orders 5-Day Pause On Strikes Against Iranian Energy Sites

Trump said the US will pause strikes on Iranian energy sites for five days after productive talks, raising hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 05:03 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States and Iran have held “very good and productive” talks over the past two days on ending hostilities in the Middle East. He said discussions are ongoing and will continue through the week. Trump added that he has instructed the US Department of War to postpone planned military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, pending the outcome of the talks. The decision, he said, depends on the success of the ongoing negotiations, which he described as detailed and constructive, raising hopes of easing tensions in the region.


Trump Says US-Iran Talks Productive, Orders 5-Day Pause On Strikes Against Iranian Energy Sites

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War
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