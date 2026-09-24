Rashtriya Military School Exam 2026: December 13 Date Announced, Registration Now Open

RMS CET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Examination (RMS CET) 2026 on December 13, 2026. The entrance examination is being held for admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic session.

Students and parents planning to apply should note the important registration timeline. The online application process started on September 23, 2026, and will remain available until October 20, 2026, up to 5 pm.

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RMS CET 2026 Registration Dates

The RMS CET 2026 application window is currently open through the NTA examination portal. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online between September 23 and October 20, 2026.

Candidates who miss the regular deadline will also get an opportunity to apply with a late fee. The application portal will remain open from October 21 to October 25, 2026, with an additional late fee of Rs 500.

Interested candidates can complete the online application process through exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.

Rashtriya Military Schools Covered Under RMS CET

Rashtriya Military Schools are English-medium residential public schools operated by the Ministry of Defence. The schools provide education from Classes 6 to 12 to the wards of defence personnel as well as civilians.

According to the official notification, there are five Rashtriya Military Schools:

Chail, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Ajmer, Rajasthan

Dholpur, Rajasthan

Belgaum, Karnataka

Bengaluru, Karnataka

For the 2027-28 academic session, the RMS CET will be held as a pen-and-paper-based examination. The question paper will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs), as per the examination pattern announced by the exam authorities.

RMS CET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

For Class 6 admission, candidates should be between 10 and 13 years of age as on March 31, 2027. The source notification specifies the applicable date-of-birth range as April 1, 2014, to March 31, 2027.

For Class 11 admissions, candidates should be aged between 13 and 16 years as on March 31, 2027. The specified date-of-birth range for applicants is April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2024.

Parents should carefully check the applicable eligibility requirements before submitting the application form.

RMS CET 2026 Application Fee

The examination fee varies according to the candidate's category. General, OBC and OBC (NCL) category candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 as the examination fee.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, along with wards of Armed Forces personnel Killed in Action (KIA), are required to pay Rs 750.

Applicants should also keep the late-fee provision in mind while planning their registration. Forms submitted after October 20, 2026, will attract an additional late fee of Rs 500.

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RMS CET 2026 Exam Date And Paper Pattern

The RMS CET 2026 examination is scheduled for December 13, 2026. The test for the 2027-28 academic session will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

The examination will consist of multiple-choice questions, according to the paper pattern announced by the examination body. Students preparing for the entrance test should therefore keep the December 13 examination date in mind while planning their preparation.

With registration already underway, parents and eligible students should complete the application process within the prescribed timeline and check the official NTA portal for the application requirements.

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