Ranchi Student Avni Kejriwal Scores Perfect 500/500 In CBSE Class 12 After Re-Evaluation

A remarkable academic success story has emerged from Ranchi, where DPS-Ranchi student Avni Kejriwal secured a perfect score in the CBSE Class 12 Commerce examination after opting for re-evaluation of her answer sheets. Her revised result of 500 out of 500 marks has drawn widespread attention and placed her among the top-performing students in the country.

Avni's achievement is particularly noteworthy because her initial result was significantly different. Despite scoring an impressive 95.2 per cent in the original declaration, she believed her performance deserved a closer review and decided to apply for re-evaluation.

"When my results were out on May 13, I got 95.2 per cent in aggregate. My family members were satisfied with the marks, but I was not," she told reporters.

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Her confidence in her preparation eventually paid off.

"I was waiting for the re-evaluation page on the CBSE website to open, and then I applied. After the re-evaluation, I got 500 marks out of 500. I am delighted over the result," Avni said.

How Re-Evaluation Changed Avni's Result

The re-evaluation process completely transformed Avni's final outcome. After her answer sheets were reviewed, her score increased to a flawless 500 out of 500 across all five Commerce subjects.

The development has sparked discussions among students and parents about the importance of reviewing answer sheets when candidates genuinely believe their marks do not reflect their performance.

Avni's Study Strategy Focused on Goals, Not Hours

Unlike many students who track the number of hours spent studying, Avni followed a target-based approach. She focused on completing specific academic goals each day rather than measuring productivity by time alone.

"If I have set a target to complete two or three topics a day, then I have to complete them. It does not matter how many hours it takes," she said.

Her disciplined and practical study method played a crucial role in helping her achieve academic excellence.

Future Plans and Advice for Students

Avni, the daughter of businessman Mitesh Kejriwal and homemaker Poonam, has ambitious plans for her future. She hopes to pursue higher studies that will help her establish her own business one day.

“I want to pursue my studies accordingly," she said.

She also advised students to use social media responsibly and ensure it does not interfere with their studies or daily learning goals.

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DPS Ranchi Celebrates Student's Extraordinary Achievement

The achievement has brought pride to DPS-Ranchi, with Principal Dr Jaya Chauhan congratulating Avni through a social media post.

“Avni’s outstanding accomplishment is a shining example of what determination, focus, and the right guidance can achieve. Her success not only brings laurels to DPS Ranchi, but also inspires countless students to strive for excellence. We are immensely proud of her and wish her continued success in all her future endeavours,” she said.

Avni's journey from 95.2 per cent to a perfect score highlights the value of perseverance, self-belief and confidence in one's abilities, making her story an inspiration for students across the country.

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