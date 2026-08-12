NEET UG Counselling 2026: Delhi 85% Quota Registration Reopened, Check How To Apply

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Candidates who missed choosing Delhi's 85% quota during their initial registration now have another opportunity to apply. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an advisory allowing eligible candidates to unlock their registration and select seats under the Delhi quota.

The facility covers undergraduate medical and related courses, including DU/IP (VMMC/RML), MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing Delhi quota seats. Candidates who are eligible and had not selected the Delhi quota earlier can use the registration-unlocking option available through the MCC's UG Counselling 2026 section.

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MCC has also released a supplementary eligibility list for candidates applying under the Children and Widow (CW) category for undergraduate medical admissions under the 85% Delhi quota.

NEET UG 2026 Delhi 85% Quota: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who could not select Delhi's 85% quota seats while completing their initial NEET UG 2026 counselling registration can now unlock their registration.

After unlocking the registration, eligible candidates can select the Delhi quota options applicable to them. The available choices include DU/IP (VMMC/RML), MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing Delhi Seats Quota.

MCC's official UG counselling page has provided instructions for candidates who did not apply for the Delhi quota during the original registration process.

How To Apply For Delhi 85% Quota Seats

Visit the official MCC website and enter the UG Counselling 2026 section.

Log in and use the Registration Unlocking option.

Navigate to the Qualification section.

Select Apply for Section.

Choose the checkbox corresponding to the Delhi seats for which the candidate wants to apply.

Select the relevant option for DU/IP (VMMC/RML), MBBS, BDS or BSc Nursing Delhi Seats Quota.

Submit the application after selecting the required quota.

Fill in and submit choices according to the counselling schedule.

NOTE: Candidates should complete the process as instructed by MCC before proceeding with their counselling choices.

NEET UG 2026: MCC Releases CW Category Supplementary List

Along with the Delhi 85% quota advisory, MCC has published a supplementary list of candidates found eligible under the Children and Widow (CW) category.

The list relates to admission to undergraduate medical courses under the 85% Delhi quota. It includes courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS.

Candidates applying through the CW category should check the supplementary eligibility list carefully before proceeding with the counselling process.

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What Details Are Included In The CW Eligibility List?

The supplementary list released by MCC contains several details related to eligible candidates. These include the candidate's name, father's name, NEET roll number, All India Rank (AIR), CW category, priority and relevant service category information.

Candidates should verify their details in the eligibility list and follow the instructions provided by MCC for the counselling process.

The official MCC website has also listed a notice concerning the reopening of the CW portal.

Candidates seeking admission through the Delhi 85% quota should therefore check the relevant MCC instructions, unlock their registration if eligible and complete the required selection and choice-filling process as per the counselling schedule.

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