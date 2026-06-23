Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE 10th Result 2026 Shortly On cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Check

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Shortly On cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Check

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected by June-end. Check result date, direct link, marksheet details and download steps.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 10:04 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 by the end of June. This year marked the first time the board conducted a second examination opportunity for Class 10 students. Once the results are released, students will be able to access their scorecards through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

After downloading the result, students should carefully review all the information mentioned on the marksheet, including their name, roll number, date of birth, subject details and marks obtained. Any errors or discrepancies should be reported to the school or CBSE authorities as soon as possible. 

ALSO READ: 'Just Minutes Late': Viral Videos Of NEET Aspirants Denied Entry Spark Online Debate

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Official Websites to Check 

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • cbseresults.nic.in 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the required details, including your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Date of Birth. 

Step 4: Verify the information and click on the Submit button. 

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the marksheet for future use. 

Step 7: It is advisable to keep a printed copy for admission and other academic purposes. 

Other Ways to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 

In addition to the official CBSE result websites, students can view and download their Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 through several alternative platforms. These include: 

  • SMS service 
  • DigiLocker app or website 
  • UMANG app or website 
  • IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) 

These options can be particularly useful if the official websites experience heavy traffic on the day the results are announced. Students should keep their roll number and other required credentials ready to access their scores quickly. 

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Digital Marksheets Will Be Temporary 

Students should note that the marksheets available online after the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will be provisional in nature. The official hard copies of marksheets and certificates will be issued later through their respective schools. 

After downloading the result, students are advised to check all personal and academic details carefully. If they notice any errors or discrepancies, they should promptly inform their school authorities or contact CBSE for the necessary corrections. 

ALSO READ: NEET Aspirant Nearly Missed Exam Over Missing Photo; Kochi Police Rush To Help

What Can Students Expect Next? 

The CBSE has not yet released an official notice confirming the exact date for the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026. However, comments made by senior board officials during a recent webinar suggest that the results are likely to be announced by 30 June 2026. 

The board is also aiming to complete the entire examination process, including result declaration, within the same timeframe. Once the results are released, CBSE is expected to share additional information regarding the proposed two-board-examination system, admission procedures, and other important academic updates. 

For now, students should keep an eye on the official CBSE website and authorised result portals for the latest and most reliable information about the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Exam Result CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Shortly On cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Check
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Shortly On cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Check
Education
CUET UG Result 2026 Likely Anytime Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download Scorecard
CUET UG Result 2026 Likely Anytime Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download Scorecard
Education
Quote Of The Day | Winston S Churchill's Timeless Lesson On Success And Failure
Quote Of The Day | Winston S Churchill's Timeless Lesson On Success And Failure
Education
NEET Aspirant Nearly Missed Exam Over Missing Photo; Kochi Police Rush To Help
NEET Aspirant Nearly Missed Exam Over Missing Photo; Kochi Police Rush To Help
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget