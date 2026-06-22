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HomeEducationNEET Aspirant Nearly Missed Exam Over Missing Photo; Kochi Police Rush To Help

NEET Aspirant Nearly Missed Exam Over Missing Photo; Kochi Police Rush To Help

Kochi Police and a local studio owner helped a NEET aspirant obtain a mandatory photograph minutes before the exam, saving her attempt.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 03:37 PM (IST)

Kochi: As students across the country were turned away from NEET examination centres over missing documents or delays, a police team in Kochi ensured one candidate did not lose her chance to appear for the test.

The timely intervention drew appreciation from senior officers, with Kochi City Police issuing a statement on Monday highlighting the efforts of the personnel involved.

ALSO READ: 'Just Minutes Late': Viral Videos Of NEET Aspirants Denied Entry Spark Online Debate

According to police, Sana Jose from Vypeen had arrived at the Government Higher Secondary School in Elamakkara for the NEET examination when gate security noticed she was missing the mandatory passport-size photograph.

With the examination set to begin shortly and the relative who had accompanied her already on the way home, the student was left distressed and faced the possibility of being denied entry to the examination hall, officials said.

Sensing the urgency of the situation, Civil Police Officers Chinchu and Aswathy alerted their superiors, following which Sub-Inspector Lalu Joseph sprang into action.

As most photo studios remained closed on Sundays and time was running out, the officer contacted Binu, owner of Zion Studio near Deshabhimani Junction, and explained the situation, the statement said.

Understanding the gravity of the matter, Binu immediately travelled from his home, opened the studio and arranged fresh passport-size photographs for the student.

ALSO READ: Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key Update: When Will NTA Publish the Provisional Key? Check Details Here

The photographs were then collected by a police officer and rushed to the examination centre, officials said.

The timely intervention ensured the photographs reached Sana before the examination began, enabling her to complete the verification formalities and enter the examination hall without further hurdles, police said. 

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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET NTA NEET 2026 NEET UG 2026 Kochi News NEET UG 2026 RE-Exam NEET Kochi
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