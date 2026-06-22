NEET Aspirant Nearly Missed Exam Over Missing Photo; Kochi Police Rush To Help

Kochi: As students across the country were turned away from NEET examination centres over missing documents or delays, a police team in Kochi ensured one candidate did not lose her chance to appear for the test.

The timely intervention drew appreciation from senior officers, with Kochi City Police issuing a statement on Monday highlighting the efforts of the personnel involved.

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According to police, Sana Jose from Vypeen had arrived at the Government Higher Secondary School in Elamakkara for the NEET examination when gate security noticed she was missing the mandatory passport-size photograph.

With the examination set to begin shortly and the relative who had accompanied her already on the way home, the student was left distressed and faced the possibility of being denied entry to the examination hall, officials said.

Sensing the urgency of the situation, Civil Police Officers Chinchu and Aswathy alerted their superiors, following which Sub-Inspector Lalu Joseph sprang into action.

As most photo studios remained closed on Sundays and time was running out, the officer contacted Binu, owner of Zion Studio near Deshabhimani Junction, and explained the situation, the statement said.

Understanding the gravity of the matter, Binu immediately travelled from his home, opened the studio and arranged fresh passport-size photographs for the student.

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The photographs were then collected by a police officer and rushed to the examination centre, officials said.

The timely intervention ensured the photographs reached Sana before the examination began, enabling her to complete the verification formalities and enter the examination hall without further hurdles, police said.

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