Uttarakhand: 10 Schools Shut Till August 23 In Chamoli Amid Dog Attack Fears

Chamoli: Ten local schools here were ordered shut till August 23 due to the menace of stray aggressive dogs, according to an order.

The Chamoli chief education officer, in the order, said that the block panchayat chief had written to the administration flagging the threat posed by stray and aggressive dogs in the Narayanbagar area.

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Under the order, ten private and public schools in the Narayanbagar and Nalgaon areas will remain closed between August 20 and August 23.

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Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Uttaranchal Vidya Niketan, Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School (Panti), and Modern Children Academy are among them.

Chief Education Officer Akash Saraswat directed the school principals to comply with the order and conduct classes online.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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