Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to announce the Grade 4/Class IV recruitment examination results on January 15. However, many candidates experienced difficulty accessing the official website due to heavy online traffic. The results correspond to the examination held from September 19 to 21, 2025 at nearly 1,300 centres across the state. Candidates who took the test will be able to view their results on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Grade 4 merit list will remain valid for a limited period, typically up to one year from the date of announcement or until the next recruitment cycle begins. The result relates to the recruitment of Grade 4 or Class IV positions under the Rajasthan government.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Results” or “Latest Updates” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the “RSSB Grade 4 Result 2025” link.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, roll number, and registration number.

Step 5: The result of PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

RSSB Grade-4: Vacancies

The RSSB Grade 4 recruitment exam is held to fill Class IV (Group D) positions in different state government departments and offices. The recruitment process is aimed at filling 53,749 vacancies, which include roles such as peon, office attendant, helper, watchman, sweeper and other support staff posts.

RSSB Grade 4 Result 2025: When Was RSSB Grade IV Exam Conducted?

The Rajasthan RSSB examinations took place from September 19 to 21, 2025. The Grade IV exam was held to select candidates for various clerical and ministerial posts in different state government departments.

