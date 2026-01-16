XAT 2026 Result Released At xatonline.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecards

XAT 2026 Result: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 results have now been announced. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website at xatonline.in.

The result was announced after the provisional answer key was released, and all objections were reviewed. The XAT 2026 result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Today’s result takes into account the grievances submitted by candidates regarding the answer key.

XAT Result 2026: How to Check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official XAT website at xatonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the “XAT Result 2026” link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view your scorecard on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

About XAT 2026:

The aptitude test was conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination took place in computer-based mode, with the questions set in English. Each multiple-choice question (MCQ) had five answer options, of which only one was correct. The paper contained a total of 95 questions and was divided into two time-bound sections Part 1 and Part 2.

The XAT 2026 paper was structured into five sections across three parts. Part One covered Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation. Part Two featured a keyboard testing component, while Part Three included Essay Writing and General Awareness. According to the official website, the General Knowledge (GK) score will be considered only by XLRI at the time of final selection and will not contribute to the overall percentile.

Prior to the announcement of results, the XAT response sheet was issued on January 6, 2026, followed by the provisional answer key on January 9, 2026. Candidates were given the opportunity to challenge the provisional key if they identified any discrepancies. After reviewing all valid objections submitted by candidates, the final answer key was released.

