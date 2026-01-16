Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationOdisha Govt Seeks List of Underperforming College Teachers for Compulsory Retirement

Odisha Govt Seeks List of Underperforming College Teachers for Compulsory Retirement

Odisha govt asks universities to identify non-performing teachers for compulsory retirement; compliance due Jan 31.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 03:17 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked the authorities of state-run universities and colleges to identify non-performing teachers for compulsory premature retirement and submit compliance reports by January 31, an official said on Friday.

In a letter to the registrars of universities issued on January 13, principals of degree colleges and higher secondary schools, the higher education department has directed them to identify the non-performing teachers for action as decided by the state government to initiate action against inefficient and corrupt employees, the official said.

It said that the authorities need to review the efficiencies of the teachers and find out inefficient and non-performing staff. "This is being done in the interest of maintaining academic standards and administrative efficiency," the letter said.

"All concerned authorities are requested to carefully examine the service records, performance appraisal reports, integrity status, and overall conduct of college teachers working under the administrative control of Higher Education Department and identify such cases which may warrant consideration for compulsory premature retirement, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the relevant service rules and government guidelines in force," the letter said.

The letter also emphasised that the proposal, if any, should be well-reasoned, supported by records, and duly vetted at the appropriate level, ensuring that the principles of natural justice and applicable rules are strictly adhered to.

"… the compliance report may be submitted to the department by January 31, positively, for further examination at the government level. This matter may be treated as most urgent and important," the letter said. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Odisha News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Cities
Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised
Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget