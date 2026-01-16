Odisha Govt Seeks List of Underperforming College Teachers for Compulsory Retirement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked the authorities of state-run universities and colleges to identify non-performing teachers for compulsory premature retirement and submit compliance reports by January 31, an official said on Friday.

In a letter to the registrars of universities issued on January 13, principals of degree colleges and higher secondary schools, the higher education department has directed them to identify the non-performing teachers for action as decided by the state government to initiate action against inefficient and corrupt employees, the official said.

It said that the authorities need to review the efficiencies of the teachers and find out inefficient and non-performing staff. "This is being done in the interest of maintaining academic standards and administrative efficiency," the letter said.

"All concerned authorities are requested to carefully examine the service records, performance appraisal reports, integrity status, and overall conduct of college teachers working under the administrative control of Higher Education Department and identify such cases which may warrant consideration for compulsory premature retirement, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the relevant service rules and government guidelines in force," the letter said.

The letter also emphasised that the proposal, if any, should be well-reasoned, supported by records, and duly vetted at the appropriate level, ensuring that the principles of natural justice and applicable rules are strictly adhered to.

"… the compliance report may be submitted to the department by January 31, positively, for further examination at the government level. This matter may be treated as most urgent and important," the letter said.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI