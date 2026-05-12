Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: PSEB Class 12 Result to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check Updates Here

The Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 is set to be released tomorrow, May 13, 2026, bringing an end to the long wait for students. The Punjab School Education Board had already announced the Class 10 results on May 11, and now attention has shifted to the Class 12 students. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards online through the official website at pseb.ac.in.

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Result to Be Announced via Press Conference

The Class 12 results will be officially declared by board officials through a press conference. Along with the results, details such as pass percentage, district-wise performance, and toppers’ list will also be shared.

However, the exact time of result announcement has not been confirmed yet. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready in advance to avoid any delay while checking results online.

How to Check Punjab Board 12th Result 2026

Students can check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: PSEB official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Result” section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026” link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 5: Submit the information to view your result

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Today? Students Await Official Confirmation, Here's How To Check

Merit List and Toppers to Be Released

Along with the results, the board will also release the merit list and toppers’ names. In the previous year, Harshpreet secured the first position with a perfect score of 500 out of 500, while Mandeep Kaur and Arshdeep jointly secured second place with 498 marks.

The board has also introduced a psychological support helpline to help students deal with exam-related stress and anxiety. Students feeling overwhelmed due to results or pressure can contact the toll-free number for assistance. The initiative aims to ensure students remain calm and positive during result time.

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