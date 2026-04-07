Puducherry Colleges Closed 3 Days Ahead of Elections 2026; Check Dates, Details OUT

All colleges and higher educational institutions in Puducherry will remain closed from April 8 to April 10 in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. The announcement was made by the Director of Higher and Technical Education, A. S Sivakumar, as part of the preparations for smooth polling across the Union Territory.

Here’s everything students need to know about dates and updates.

Polling for the Puducherry Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2026 (Thursday). With several institutions being converted into polling stations, authorities have decided to suspend academic activities during this period to ensure hassle-free election arrangements.

Colleges Turn Polling Centres for Election Day

A large number of colleges and higher education institutes in Puducherry have been designated as polling venues. As part of the election process, essential preparations such as setting up infrastructure, installing CCTV cameras, and ensuring proper maintenance are currently underway at these locations.

The temporary closure will allow election officials to carry out these tasks without disruption and ensure that all facilities are ready before polling day.

Election Logistics: CCTV Setup, Security & Resource Mobilisation

Apart from infrastructure arrangements, colleges are also contributing resources for election-related activities. Vehicles belonging to private colleges and institutions are being used for transporting polling materials and facilitating the movement of Central Armed Police Force personnel deployed for election security.

This coordination is aimed at strengthening logistical support and maintaining order during the election process.

Official Guidelines for Institutions & What Students Should Expect Next

Officials have directed all heads of institutions to strictly follow the closure order for the three-day period. This measure is considered essential for conducting free and fair elections while ensuring that all arrangements are in place well in advance.

Normal academic activities are expected to resume after April 10 once the election process and related work are completed.

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