Petition Filed In Supreme Court Over Repeated NEET Exam Conduct Issues

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court over the recurring issues in the conduct of the NEET examination. The petition has been submitted by an organisation called the Federation of All India Medical Association. It states that there are shortcomings in the examination process of the National Testing Agency and that comprehensive reforms are needed.

NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled After Alleged Paper Leak Triggers Nationwide Scrutiny

In a major development impacting more than 22 lakh aspirants, the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled by the National Testing Agency nine days after it was conducted on May 3. The cancellation came after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced, marking the first such instance since the exam was introduced in 2016.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam, Fresh Dates Soon

According to official sources, the examination will now be reconducted on dates that will be announced later. The Centre has also transferred the investigation into the alleged leak to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), intensifying scrutiny over the entire process.

Investigation Reveals Possible Link Between Leaked Paper and Exam Content

The examination, which saw participation from nearly 22.79 lakh candidates under strict security arrangements, is now under close examination by investigative agencies. Officials have reportedly found similarities between the leaked material and the actual question paper used in the exam.

Preliminary findings suggest that the leaked documents spread through coaching networks and messaging platforms across multiple states, raising serious concerns about exam security and data handling.

ALSO READ: Student Organisations Intensify Protest After NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Over Alleged Paper Leak

Leak Trail Linked to Coaching Circles and Messaging Platforms

Investigators believe the document originated from an MBBS student from Churu, Rajasthan, who is currently studying in Kerala. The student is alleged to have shared the material with an associate in Sikar on May 1.

From there, it is believed to have circulated among students residing in private accommodations before rapidly spreading through coaching centres and WhatsApp groups. Officials have also found chat evidence marked as “forwarded many times”, indicating the document had gone viral prior to the examination.

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