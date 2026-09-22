Odisha Heavy Rain: Are Schools Closed Tomorrow? Check Latest Update

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall triggered by a depression over the Bay of Bengal affected coastal and southern Odisha on Tuesday, prompting authorities to shut schools in several districts and take precautionary measures in areas considered vulnerable.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about schools being closed tomorrow. Students and parents are advised to check official announcements and confirm with their respective schools for any holiday or closure updates.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

Odisha Districts On Alert Amid Heavy Rain

Authorities in Koraput and Kalahandi have instructed teachers not to leave their place of posting until September 25.

The leave of government employees has also been cancelled in Ganjam, Koraput, and Kalahandi due to the prevailing weather conditions.

The government has restricted vehicular movement on certain roads, including Kalinga Ghat, which connects Ganjam and Kandhamal.

Ferry services between Satapada and Jahnikuda in Chilika Lake will remain suspended for four days until September 25.

IMD Forecasts Deep Depression

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression over the Bay of Bengal was located around 220 km from Odisha's Gopalpur and about 320 km from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression during the night of 23rd to early hours of 24th September," it said.

11 Districts Under High Alert

Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg said collectors of 11 districts have been placed on high alerts. The administration has been warned about possible waterlogging, urban flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

Gagr said several cyclone and flood shelters have been kept ready if required. However, he ruled out the possibility of a cyclone at present.

"We have been informed by the IMD that the system could intensify into a deep depression, but not a cyclone," the chief secretary said, adding the government has put required personnel ready to handle extremely heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exams 2027: Sample Papers, Marking Schemes Released For Classes 10, 12

Rainfall And Wind Warning

IMD Bhubaneswar centre Director Manorama Mohanty said rainfall had begun in different parts of Odisha and was expected to continue until September 25.

A red alert has been issued for parts of southern Odisha from September 23 to 25. Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, on September 23-24.

For September 24-25, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri have also been placed under red alerts.

Squalls with winds reaching up to 75 km per hour are likely along and off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts from the morning of September 23 until the evening of September 24.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI