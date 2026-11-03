Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP attacked Congress following Neha Bora's controversial video remarks.

Bora alleged women's safety issues, referencing priests and Brahminical system.

BJP leaders accused Congress of Hindu hate and insulting priests.

BJP has launched an attack on Congress after sharing a video of Neha Bora making remarks about women's safety, the Brahminical system and temple priests. In the footage shared by the BJP, Bora alleges that women, including Brahmin women, face sexual violence and refers to the Unnao and Kathua cases. BJP leaders Pradeep Bhandari and Gaurav Bhatia condemned her remarks, accusing Congress of harbouring hostility towards Hindus and insulting Hindu priests.

The party also linked her comments to Rahul Gandhi's earlier remarks about temples.

BJP's Attack On Congress

BJP national media co-in-charge and spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described Bora as the "poster girl of Rahul Gandhi" and accused her of displaying "Hindu hate".

Neha Bora poster girl of Rahul Gandhi displays her Hindu hate! Says-"Pujaris rape in temple" She is inspired from Rahul Gandhi who earlier had said "Mandiro main ladkiyon ke sath ched chad hoti hai". Congress Hates Hindus, loves vote bank! Congress Soch is a threat to India's unity! — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 3, 2026

Sharing the video, Bhandari drew parallels between Bora's remarks and an earlier statement by Rahul Gandhi, in which he had allegedly spoken about girls being harassed in temples.

"Congress hates Hindus, loves vote bank," Bhandari said, adding that the Congress party's thinking posed a threat to India's unity.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi's US Trip Sparks BJP Attack: 'It's Not Vote Chori, But Kaam Chori'

'Insult To Priests'

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia also criticised Bora, alleging that she was drawing inspiration from Bangladesh, where Hindus and Hindu women faced atrocities during the political upheaval.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "I just raised this point that when there was a coup in Bangladesh, Neha Bora drew inspiration from that. Atrocities were committed against Hindu women; Hindus were killed. Today, Neha Bora is insulting all priests through her statement. This may be her poisonous mindset, but history bears witness that Hindus are tolerant; they are social workers, and priests are those who, in serving society, we've seen how they educate young girls and nurture them. This is our culture, but anarchic elements who draw inspiration from Bangladesh—what do they know about our culture?... If there's any substance to such a statement, let Neha Bohra go ahead and say it—that in madrasas, maulvis commit atrocities against Muslim girls. She won't say it. This selective outrage is dangerous, and it's done with malicious intent." — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026

Bhatia said Bora's remarks amounted to an insult to priests, whom he described as social workers who educate young girls and contribute to society.

He further accused her of selective criticism, challenging her to make similar allegations about maulvis in madrasas.

"If there is any substance to such a statement, let Neha Bohra go ahead and say that in madrasas, maulvis commit atrocities against Muslim girls. She won't say it," Bhatia said, describing what he called selective outrage as dangerous and malicious.

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