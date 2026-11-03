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English NewsNews'Poster Girl Of Congress': BJP Targets Neha Bora Over Remarks On 'Brahminical System', Temple Priests

'Poster Girl Of Congress': BJP Targets Neha Bora Over Remarks On 'Brahminical System', Temple Priests

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Calls Neha Bora 'Rahul Gandhi's Poster Girl', Slams Congress Over Her Remarks On Brahminical System And Temple Priests

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP attacked Congress following Neha Bora's controversial video remarks.
  • Bora alleged women's safety issues, referencing priests and Brahminical system.
  • BJP leaders accused Congress of Hindu hate and insulting priests.

BJP has launched an attack on Congress after sharing a video of Neha Bora making remarks about women's safety, the Brahminical system and temple priests. In the footage shared by the BJP, Bora alleges that women, including Brahmin women, face sexual violence and refers to the Unnao and Kathua cases. BJP leaders Pradeep Bhandari and Gaurav Bhatia condemned her remarks, accusing Congress of harbouring hostility towards Hindus and insulting Hindu priests.

The party also linked her comments to Rahul Gandhi's earlier remarks about temples.

BJP's Attack On Congress

BJP national media co-in-charge and spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described Bora as the "poster girl of Rahul Gandhi" and accused her of displaying "Hindu hate".

Sharing the video, Bhandari drew parallels between Bora's remarks and an earlier statement by Rahul Gandhi, in which he had allegedly spoken about girls being harassed in temples.

"Congress hates Hindus, loves vote bank," Bhandari said, adding that the Congress party's thinking posed a threat to India's unity.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi's US Trip Sparks BJP Attack: 'It's Not Vote Chori, But Kaam Chori'

'Insult To Priests'

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia also criticised Bora, alleging that she was drawing inspiration from Bangladesh, where Hindus and Hindu women faced atrocities during the political upheaval.

Bhatia said Bora's remarks amounted to an insult to priests, whom he described as social workers who educate young girls and contribute to society.

He further accused her of selective criticism, challenging her to make similar allegations about maulvis in madrasas.

"If there is any substance to such a statement, let Neha Bohra go ahead and say that in madrasas, maulvis commit atrocities against Muslim girls. She won't say it," Bhatia said, describing what he called selective outrage as dangerous and malicious.

Also Read: 'Cannot Occupy Public Space Indefinitely': Supreme Court On Right To Protest

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi BJP : Rahul Gandhi
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