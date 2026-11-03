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English NewsNewsIndiaMEA, PIB Flag Fake Video Showing Jaishankar-Lavrov Exchange, Russian Embassy Says ‘Stop AI Fakes’

MEA, PIB Flag Fake Video Showing Jaishankar-Lavrov Exchange, Russian Embassy Says ‘Stop AI Fakes’

MEA and PIB have flagged as fake an AI-manipulated video showing a purported exchange between S Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov. Russia's embassy also urged users to stop sharing such content.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fake video shows Lavrov's sarcastic remarks about Jaishankar.
  • Manipulated G20 footage fabricated Jaishankar's conflict-ending remarks.
  • MEA, PIB, Russian Embassy flagged this AI-generated fake.

A video allegedly showing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov making sarcastic remarks about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been flagged as fake by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Fake Video Uses Manipulated G20 Footage

The video, which uses footage from actual G20 events, has been digitally manipulated with fabricated audio and captions. It falsely depicts Jaishankar urging Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict over the economic impact of the war, with Lavrov purportedly responding sarcastically.

The MEA Fact Check unit issued a warning on X, stating: “Fake Alert!!! The video of the Russian Foreign Minister being used in this post is fake!”

The PIB also issued a disinformation alert, clarifying that a digitally manipulated video of Jaishankar was being circulated alongside fabricated claims about an alleged exchange with Lavrov. It said the External Affairs Minister had made no such remarks and urged people not to fall for misleading content.

“The claim is Fake and the video has been altered,” the PIB said in its post.

Russian Embassy Calls Out AI-Generated Fakes

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi also called out a social media account named “South Asia” for circulating AI-generated fake content related to India-Russia ties. Urging users to stop sharing such material, the embassy said: “Please stop copying silly AI fakes.”

Fact-checkers established that Jaishankar's actual remarks at the G20 event concerned Black Sea security and grain exports, not an appeal to Russia and Ukraine to end the fighting.

Prashant Bhushan Shares Video, Draws Criticism

The manipulated video was also shared by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who framed the purported exchange as a “tight slap” on India. His post drew criticism from several social media users, who urged Delhi Police to take action against accounts spreading the fake video.

One user alleged that the video was being circulated to damage India's foreign relations, while another accused accounts of spreading AI-generated misinformation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of video was circulated involving Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and EAM Jaishankar?

A digitally manipulated video using footage from actual G20 events was circulated. It featured fabricated audio and captions, falsely depicting an exchange between Lavrov and Jaishankar.

What false claims did the manipulated video make?

The video falsely depicted Jaishankar urging Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict due to economic impact. It also showed Lavrov purportedly responding with sarcastic remarks.

Which organizations flagged the video as fake?

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) both issued alerts. The Russian Embassy in New Delhi also called out accounts spreading AI-generated fake content.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar MEA PIB Sergey Lavrov Russia Embassy Deep Fake AI Video
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