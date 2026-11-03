Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fake video shows Lavrov's sarcastic remarks about Jaishankar.

Manipulated G20 footage fabricated Jaishankar's conflict-ending remarks.

MEA, PIB, Russian Embassy flagged this AI-generated fake.

A video allegedly showing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov making sarcastic remarks about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been flagged as fake by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Fake Video Uses Manipulated G20 Footage

The video, which uses footage from actual G20 events, has been digitally manipulated with fabricated audio and captions. It falsely depicts Jaishankar urging Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict over the economic impact of the war, with Lavrov purportedly responding sarcastically.

The MEA Fact Check unit issued a warning on X, stating: “Fake Alert!!! The video of the Russian Foreign Minister being used in this post is fake!”

Fake Alert!!! 🚨🚨🚨 The video of the Russian Foreign Minister being used in this post is fake! https://t.co/jpEX6qu19p — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) November 3, 2026

The PIB also issued a disinformation alert, clarifying that a digitally manipulated video of Jaishankar was being circulated alongside fabricated claims about an alleged exchange with Lavrov. It said the External Affairs Minister had made no such remarks and urged people not to fall for misleading content.

“The claim is Fake and the video has been altered,” the PIB said in its post.

Russian Embassy Calls Out AI-Generated Fakes

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi also called out a social media account named “South Asia” for circulating AI-generated fake content related to India-Russia ties. Urging users to stop sharing such material, the embassy said: “Please stop copying silly AI fakes.”

@DiyaKapoor113 Please stop copying silly AI fakes — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) November 3, 2026

Fact-checkers established that Jaishankar's actual remarks at the G20 event concerned Black Sea security and grain exports, not an appeal to Russia and Ukraine to end the fighting.

Prashant Bhushan Shares Video, Draws Criticism

The manipulated video was also shared by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who framed the purported exchange as a “tight slap” on India. His post drew criticism from several social media users, who urged Delhi Police to take action against accounts spreading the fake video.

One user alleged that the video was being circulated to damage India's foreign relations, while another accused accounts of spreading AI-generated misinformation.