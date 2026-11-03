ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldPolish Airport Shut After London Plane Makes Unplanned Landing Over ‘Explosive Device’ Alert

Polish Airport Shut After London Plane Makes Unplanned Landing Over ‘Explosive Device’ Alert

A London flight carrying 181 people made an emergency landing at Poland's Warsaw-Modlin Airport after a reported explosive device threat, prompting shut.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 03:30 PM (IST)

Warsaw-Modlin Airport in Poland was closed until further notice on Tuesday after a plane arriving from London made an unplanned landing following information about a possible explosive device on board, news agency Reuters reported, citing a statement from the airport.

The airport said the aircraft landed safely, while security services were verifying the reported threat. Further details about the suspected device or the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Flight LO286 was scheduled to land at Warsaw Chopin Airport but was diverted to Warsaw-Modlin following the bomb scare.

According to reports, bomb disposal experts inspected the aircraft and passengers’ luggage after the plane landed with 181 people on board.

The Story Is Being Updated

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Poland Breaking News ABP Live Explosive Device Warsaw-Modlin Airport London Flight
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Absurd Rhetoric': North Korea Denies US' $6 Billion Binance Hack Claim
'Absurd Rhetoric': North Korea Denies US' $6 Billion Binance Hack Claim
World
Andhra Man Duped Into Joining Russian Army, Mother Appeals For Safe Return From Ukraine
Andhra Man Duped Into Joining Russian Army, Mother Appeals For Safe Return From Ukraine
World
US Midterm Elections: Who Are The Indian-Origin Candidates In The Fray?
US Midterm Elections: Who Are The Indian-Origin Candidates In The Fray?
World
On Cam: Indian Tourist Killed As Two Helicopters Collide During Landing At Nepal’s Everest Region Helipad
Indian Tourist Killed As Two Helicopters Collide At Nepal’s Everest Region Helipad
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget