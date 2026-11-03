Warsaw-Modlin Airport in Poland was closed until further notice on Tuesday after a plane arriving from London made an unplanned landing following information about a possible explosive device on board, news agency Reuters reported, citing a statement from the airport.

The airport said the aircraft landed safely, while security services were verifying the reported threat. Further details about the suspected device or the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Flight LO286 was scheduled to land at Warsaw Chopin Airport but was diverted to Warsaw-Modlin following the bomb scare.

According to reports, bomb disposal experts inspected the aircraft and passengers’ luggage after the plane landed with 181 people on board.

The Story Is Being Updated