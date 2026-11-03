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English NewsNewsIndiaQadeemi Masjid Must Be Removed For Central Vista Project, Centre Tells Delhi High Court

Qadeemi Masjid Must Be Removed For Central Vista Project, Centre Tells Delhi High Court

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that Qadeemi Masjid must be removed from Krishi Bhawan for the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre seeks Qadeemi Masjid removal for Central Vista redevelopment.
  • Government argues mosque stands on government land, no ownership.
  • Permanent religious structure incompatible with government property's secular character.
  • Government offered alternative prayer site; dispute ongoing in court.

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that Qadeemi Masjid, located inside the Krishi Bhawan complex in New Delhi, must be removed to make way for the redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 4 and 5 under the Central Vista project.

In a status report submitted to the court, the Land and Development Office (L&DO), functioning under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, maintained that the mosque stands on government-owned land. It argued that the committee managing the religious structure has no ownership rights and was granted only permissive possession under an agreement signed in 1940.

The government has opposed retaining the mosque within the proposed redevelopment site, citing the nature of government property and the requirements of the approved master plan.

Centre Cites Secular Character Of Government Property

In its submission, the Centre argued that allowing a permanent religious structure within a central government office complex would be inconsistent with the secular character of public property.

“The establishment or retention of a permanent religious structure, or a demand for one, within the confines of a central government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of Government property.”

The report further maintained that “the public land situated within a central administrative zone cannot be encumbered by any permanent religious reservation”.

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Central Vista Redevelopment A Project Of National Importance

The Centre described the redevelopment of CCS Buildings 4 and 5 as a project of “paramount national importance”. The buildings are being developed at the sites occupied by Krishi Bhawan and the adjoining Shastri Bhawan.

According to the government, retaining the mosque or earmarking any part of the redevelopment area for a religious structure would conflict with the approved Central Vista master plan.

The submission also emphasised that the land forms part of a central administrative zone intended for government infrastructure and offices.

Centre Rejects Article 25 Religious Freedom Argument

The government has also contested the argument that removing Qadeemi Masjid would infringe upon the constitutional right to religious freedom under Article 25.

Its position is that the constitutional protection of religious freedom does not create an enforceable right to offer prayers at a specific location on government-owned land, particularly when the occupants have been permitted to use the premises under an agreement.

The Centre has maintained that the arrangement dating back to 1940 does not confer ownership or a permanent right to retain the structure.

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Shahi Masjid Zabta Ganj Offered As Alternative

As part of its submission, the government identified Shahi Masjid Zabta Ganj near India Gate as an alternative prayer facility.

The Centre said the mosque is situated within a two-kilometre radius of Krishi Bhawan and could be used by those seeking a nearby place to offer prayers.

The status report sets out the government's position on the mosque's removal as the Central Vista redevelopment moves forward. The dispute over the religious structure and its continued presence within the government complex is before the Delhi High Court.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Qadeemi Masjid being removed from Krishi Bhawan?

The Centre states the mosque must be removed to redevelop CCS Buildings 4 and 5 under the Central Vista project. It stands on government-owned land, and its retention conflicts with the approved master plan.

Does the mosque committee own the land it occupies?

No, the Land and Development Office stated the committee has no ownership rights. They were granted only permissive possession of the government-owned land through a 1940 agreement.

Why does the Centre consider the mosque inconsistent with government property?

The Centre argues that a permanent religious structure within a central government office complex is incompatible with the secular character of public property. It believes such land cannot have permanent religious reservation.

Has an alternative prayer site been suggested?

Yes, the government identified Shahi Masjid Zabta Ganj near India Gate as an alternative. It is within a two-kilometre radius of Krishi Bhawan for those seeking a nearby prayer facility.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Central Vista Redevelopment Qadeemi Masjid Krishi Bhawan Mosque
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