CBSE Board Exams 2027: Sample Papers, Marking Schemes Released For Classes 10, 12

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes for students appearing in Classes 10 and 12 during the 2026-27 academic session. The materials are available on the official CBSE Academic website at cbse.gov.in.

Students can use the sample papers to familiarise themselves with the question paper structure and support their preparation for the 2027 board examinations.

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CBSE Sample Papers And Exam Pattern For 2026-27

The sample question papers serve as a broad guide to the design of the question papers. According to CBSE, they are meant to support classroom teaching and learning, particularly by encouraging students to apply concepts to real-life situations.

CBSE has also confirmed that the question paper design and assessment pattern will remain unchanged for the 2026-27 academic session.

The board has further stated that the passing criteria will continue to be the same as those followed during the 2025-26 academic session.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers And Marking Schemes

Students of Class 10 can access sample question papers and marking schemes for several subjects.

The released materials cover Science, Mathematics (Basic and Standard), Social Science, English, Hindi, Home Science, Computer Application, music subjects and painting, as well as several language subjects.

The subject-wise sample papers can help Class 10 students understand how the question papers are structured as they prepare for the 2027 board examinations. The marking schemes can also be referred to while checking answers.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers And Marking Schemes

Sample question papers and marking schemes have also been issued for students of Class 12.

The available subjects include Accountancy, Biology, Biotechnology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, English, Geography, History, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science, Psychology and Sociology.

CBSE has also released materials for several language, vocational, and performing arts subjects.

CBSE 10th, 12th Sample Papers 2027: How To Download?

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE Academic website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the active link titled “Sample question papers for classes X & XII for the current academic session 2026- 27”.

Step 3: The press note will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Select either “CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026-27” or “CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27”.

Step 5: Choose the subject required.

Step 6: Download the sample question paper and marking scheme PDF for future reference.

Where To Access CBSE Sample Papers?

The subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes for Classes 10 and 12 are available through the CBSE Academic website.

Class 10: https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2026-27.html

Class 12: https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2026-27.html

Students preparing for the CBSE Board Exams 2027 can refer to these resources to understand the question paper structure and prepare accordingly.

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Why Should Students Solve CBSE Sample Papers?

CBSE sample papers can help students assess their preparation and become familiar with different aspects of the examination.

Some key benefits of solving the sample papers include:

Understanding the question paper format.

Identifying different types of questions.

Practising competency-based and application-oriented questions.

Improving time-management skills while solving papers.

Identifying areas that require more preparation.

Using the marking scheme to compare and check answers.

Students can therefore use the sample question papers and marking schemes as part of their preparation for the 2027 board examinations.

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