New Delhi: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday reviewed the reforms being undertaken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following recent issues related to the agency's examination system. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, officials briefed the Minister on the measures taken by NTA to reform its examination processes. Joshi directed officials to ensure that established examination protocols are followed strictly and ordered a thorough audit of all examination processes.

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More Than 50 NTA Staff Members Removed

Officials informed Joshi that more than 50 NTA staff members had been removed as part of the measures being taken to reform the agency.

The Minister directed the NTA to conduct a detailed audit of all examination processes. The agency has also been asked to submit a report detailing the corrective action taken following the audit.

The Ministry of Education shared details of the meeting in a post on X.

"Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, DG @NTA_Exams, and other senior officials. The Minister was apprised of the steps taken by NTA in the wake of recent issues, particularly with reference to reforming the overall system."

Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, DG @NTA_Exams, and other senior officials.



The Minister was apprised on the steps taken by NTA in the wake of recent issues, particularly with reference to reforming the… pic.twitter.com/D5r5jSY0q0 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 17, 2026

NTA Advertises 10 New Leadership Positions

As part of the reform process, officials informed the Minister that NTA had advertised 10 new professional leadership positions. These include posts such as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, and Chief Information Security Officer.

Other positions are related to test security, research and development, and psychometrics. Officials said these positions were being onboarded.

The meeting also discussed the induction of domain specialists from the private sector. These experts are being brought in for areas including cyber-security, psychometrics, and question-paper design.

CONOPS Architecture To Be Completely Overhauled

Joshi also directed officials to undertake a complete overhaul of the Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture.

The overhaul will include secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocols. The Minister directed that these measures be implemented on a war footing.

"The Minister directed that strict compliance be ensured of the established exam protocols and also directed that a Complete overhaul of Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocols be implemented on war footing. NTA has been directed to conduct a thorough audit of all exam processes and submit a report on corrective action taken," the post read.

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NTA To Submit Report On Corrective Measures

The NTA has been directed to complete the audit of its examination processes and submit a report on the corrective action taken.

The review covered the measures already undertaken by the agency, including the removal of staff, recruitment of new professional leadership, and onboarding of specialists for areas such as cyber-security, psychometrics, and question-paper design.

The directions also include strict compliance with established examination protocols and a complete overhaul of the CONOPS architecture, with secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocols included in the measures.

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