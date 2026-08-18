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English NewsEducationNTA Exams Set For Major Overhaul: Pralhad Joshi Reviews Reforms, Orders Stricter Security Measures

NTA Exams Set For Major Overhaul: Pralhad Joshi Reviews Reforms, Orders Stricter Security Measures

NTA exam reforms: Pralhad Joshi orders a complete audit, strict protocol compliance and overhaul of confidential operations and security measures.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday reviewed the reforms being undertaken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following recent issues related to the agency's examination system. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General, and other senior officials. 

During the meeting, officials briefed the Minister on the measures taken by NTA to reform its examination processes. Joshi directed officials to ensure that established examination protocols are followed strictly and ordered a thorough audit of all examination processes. 

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Exam Irregularities: Minister Dipika Pandey Assures Aspirants Of Major Reforms

More Than 50 NTA Staff Members Removed 

Officials informed Joshi that more than 50 NTA staff members had been removed as part of the measures being taken to reform the agency. 

The Minister directed the NTA to conduct a detailed audit of all examination processes. The agency has also been asked to submit a report detailing the corrective action taken following the audit. 

The Ministry of Education shared details of the meeting in a post on X. 

"Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, DG @NTA_Exams, and other senior officials. The Minister was apprised of the steps taken by NTA in the wake of recent issues, particularly with reference to reforming the overall system." 

NTA Advertises 10 New Leadership Positions 

As part of the reform process, officials informed the Minister that NTA had advertised 10 new professional leadership positions. These include posts such as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, and Chief Information Security Officer. 

Other positions are related to test security, research and development, and psychometrics. Officials said these positions were being onboarded. 

The meeting also discussed the induction of domain specialists from the private sector. These experts are being brought in for areas including cyber-security, psychometrics, and question-paper design. 

CONOPS Architecture To Be Completely Overhauled 

Joshi also directed officials to undertake a complete overhaul of the Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture. 

The overhaul will include secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocols. The Minister directed that these measures be implemented on a war footing. 

"The Minister directed that strict compliance be ensured of the established exam protocols and also directed that a Complete overhaul of Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocols be implemented on war footing. NTA has been directed to conduct a thorough audit of all exam processes and submit a report on corrective action taken," the post read. 

ALSO READ: IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Registration Deadline Extended To August 31, Apply Now

NTA To Submit Report On Corrective Measures 

The NTA has been directed to complete the audit of its examination processes and submit a report on the corrective action taken. 

The review covered the measures already undertaken by the agency, including the removal of staff, recruitment of new professional leadership, and onboarding of specialists for areas such as cyber-security, psychometrics, and question-paper design. 

The directions also include strict compliance with established examination protocols and a complete overhaul of the CONOPS architecture, with secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocols included in the measures. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA Ministry Of Education Pralhad Joshi NTA Exam Reforms CONOPS Education Minister Pralhad Joshi
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