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School Assembly News Headlines Today October 28 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 28, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Cyclone Arnab Live: Storm Turns 'Very Severe'; Andhra, Odisha Brace For Oct 28 Landfall, Schools Shut — Updates
- Mumbai AQI Remains Moderate As Haze Covers City; PM2.5 Levels Rise Above Cited Limit, Temp Hits 36°C
- Bihar MLC Poll Results: Ruckus Outside Bankipur Centre After Man Seen Carrying Files; Police Begin Probe
- Punjab: Blocked From Assembly Entry, Congress MLAs Clash With AAP Leaders, Boycott Session
- Punjab-Haryana High Court Fines Punjab Government Rs 1 Lakh Over Pending DA Arrears
- Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Pleas Challenging CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR
- Supreme Court Seeks Centre, EC Response On Plea Against MLAs Resigning To Evade Anti-Defection Law
- UP Elections 2027: Swami Prasad Maurya-Congress Alliance Nearly Final, 10 Seats Agreed
- TASMAC Mandates Digital Payments For Liquor Purchases Above Rs 1,000 From Nov 1
- 17 Inmates Escape From Tamil Nadu Jail After Attacking Staff, 1 Arrested
- 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Rahul Gandhi Shares Lord Mahadev Photo Ahead Of SIR Hearing In Supreme Court
- AAP Sarpanch’s Son Shot Dead Near Gurdwara In Punjab’s Amritsar, Friend Injured
- Hotel Lease Dispute Suspected Behind Guwahati Shooting That Killed 5
- 'Targeting Hindu Festivals, Traders': VHP Slams Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's November 1 Rally
- UP Poll Officer's 'Minority’ Jibe Triggers Row Over ‘Ram Hit Yadav’ Voter List Error
- Bihar MLC Polls: Counting Begins For Eight Seats Amid Tight Security
- ‘Breaking Bad’ To ‘Prison Break’: Stalin, Kanimozhi Slam Vijay Govt After 17 Inmates Escape Theni Jail
- Mamata Banerjee May Join INDIA Bloc’s Nov 1 Rally In Delhi, Kamal Haasan, Jaya Bachchan In Cards
- Bengal Teen Rape-Murder Accused Killed After Snatching Gun, Second Such Incident In 3 Months
- Cyclone Arnab Gathers Fury As Andhra Issues Red Alert, Trains Cancelled In Bengal; Strong Winds To Reach UP
- ‘Kill Him Or Walk Naked’: Kolkata Father, Son Stripped At Gunpoint Over Relationship With Minor
- FIR Filed After Posters, Black Ink Markings Found Again On Delhi Metro Airport Express Line
- Omar Abdullah Expands J&K Cabinet, Four New Ministers Sworn In
- Arunachal Pradesh: Fresh Violence Erupts Over Menga Dam Project, Police Constable Injured
- Kerala HC Allows Couple To Hand Over Baby With Skeletal Dysplasia To Child Welfare Committee
- Vande Mataram Status Row: Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response On Plea To Transfer PIL
- Rajasthan YouTuber With 21 Lakh Followers Gets Just 33 Votes In Gram Panchayat Poll
- Odisha Plans To Evacuate 48,000 People As Very Severe Cyclone Arnab Nears Andhra Coast
International News
- India Calls For UNSC Reforms, Says Veto Shouldn't Be Instrument Of 'Narrow Political Expediency'
- UN Chief Warns Of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Risk As Israel Expands West Bank Operation
- 5 Of 11 Women Accuse Trump Of Sexual Assault, House Democrats’ Epstein Report Says; White House Denies It
- Iran Hails ‘Very Good’ Talks With Saudi Arabia, Turkey And Pakistan Amid War Fears
- Indian Expat In UAE Wins Rs 12.9 Crore Lottery Five Days Before 60th Birthday
- US Suspends Visa-Free Entry For Chinese Nationals, Cites Birth Tourism, Espionage Concerns
- Former PMs, Ex-Army Chief: Who Are Netanyahu's Top Rivals As Israel Votes In First Polls Since Oct 7 Attack?
Business News
- Share Markets On Edge, Benchmarks In Red: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Under 22,700
- Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Scheme To Employees In India; Check Eligibility And Benefits
- Noel Tata Questions Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment, Flags Reported TVS Motor Business Links
- Hyundai Bayon CNG To Launch In January 2027: What To Expect
- BMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan
- Home Loan EMI Vs Tenure: Which Option Saves You More Money When Interest Rates Rise?
- Rahul Gandhi’s November 1 Rally: Delhi Traders Fear Rs 10,000 Crore Loss, Urge Shift To Burari
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And More
- IPO Market 2026: Valuations Drop Nearly 40% Amid Market Volatility And High Crude Prices
Sports News
- Just 1 Run, Huge Uproar! Team Complains To BCCI Over Controversial Defeat
- Harry Kane Wins Ballon d'Or! Check Mbappe And Messi's Rankings
- Rohit Sharma's Career Almost Ended In 2017; 8-Year-Long Saga Explained
- IPL 2027 Retention Deadline And Auction Date Revealed
- IPL 2027: Dada-Yuvraj May Release These 6 Big Players From Delhi Capitals
- IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch Team India's Match For Free
- Two Big Records In Sight! Arshdeep, Abhishek Could Script History
- IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings Name Bowling And Assistant Coaches
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