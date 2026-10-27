School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Cyclone Arnab Live: Storm Turns 'Very Severe'; Andhra, Odisha Brace For Oct 28 Landfall, Schools Shut — Updates

Mumbai AQI Remains Moderate As Haze Covers City; PM2.5 Levels Rise Above Cited Limit, Temp Hits 36°C

Bihar MLC Poll Results: Ruckus Outside Bankipur Centre After Man Seen Carrying Files; Police Begin Probe

Punjab: Blocked From Assembly Entry, Congress MLAs Clash With AAP Leaders, Boycott Session

Punjab-Haryana High Court Fines Punjab Government Rs 1 Lakh Over Pending DA Arrears

Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Pleas Challenging CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR

Supreme Court Seeks Centre, EC Response On Plea Against MLAs Resigning To Evade Anti-Defection Law

UP Elections 2027: Swami Prasad Maurya-Congress Alliance Nearly Final, 10 Seats Agreed

TASMAC Mandates Digital Payments For Liquor Purchases Above Rs 1,000 From Nov 1

17 Inmates Escape From Tamil Nadu Jail After Attacking Staff, 1 Arrested

'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Rahul Gandhi Shares Lord Mahadev Photo Ahead Of SIR Hearing In Supreme Court

AAP Sarpanch’s Son Shot Dead Near Gurdwara In Punjab’s Amritsar, Friend Injured

Hotel Lease Dispute Suspected Behind Guwahati Shooting That Killed 5

'Targeting Hindu Festivals, Traders': VHP Slams Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's November 1 Rally

UP Poll Officer's 'Minority’ Jibe Triggers Row Over ‘Ram Hit Yadav’ Voter List Error

Bihar MLC Polls: Counting Begins For Eight Seats Amid Tight Security

‘Breaking Bad’ To ‘Prison Break’: Stalin, Kanimozhi Slam Vijay Govt After 17 Inmates Escape Theni Jail

Mamata Banerjee May Join INDIA Bloc’s Nov 1 Rally In Delhi, Kamal Haasan, Jaya Bachchan In Cards

Bengal Teen Rape-Murder Accused Killed After Snatching Gun, Second Such Incident In 3 Months

Cyclone Arnab Gathers Fury As Andhra Issues Red Alert, Trains Cancelled In Bengal; Strong Winds To Reach UP

‘Kill Him Or Walk Naked’: Kolkata Father, Son Stripped At Gunpoint Over Relationship With Minor

FIR Filed After Posters, Black Ink Markings Found Again On Delhi Metro Airport Express Line

Omar Abdullah Expands J&K Cabinet, Four New Ministers Sworn In

Arunachal Pradesh: Fresh Violence Erupts Over Menga Dam Project, Police Constable Injured

Kerala HC Allows Couple To Hand Over Baby With Skeletal Dysplasia To Child Welfare Committee

Vande Mataram Status Row: Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response On Plea To Transfer PIL

Rajasthan YouTuber With 21 Lakh Followers Gets Just 33 Votes In Gram Panchayat Poll

Odisha Plans To Evacuate 48,000 People As Very Severe Cyclone Arnab Nears Andhra Coast

International News

India Calls For UNSC Reforms, Says Veto Shouldn't Be Instrument Of 'Narrow Political Expediency'

UN Chief Warns Of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Risk As Israel Expands West Bank Operation

5 Of 11 Women Accuse Trump Of Sexual Assault, House Democrats’ Epstein Report Says; White House Denies It

Iran Hails ‘Very Good’ Talks With Saudi Arabia, Turkey And Pakistan Amid War Fears

Indian Expat In UAE Wins Rs 12.9 Crore Lottery Five Days Before 60th Birthday

US Suspends Visa-Free Entry For Chinese Nationals, Cites Birth Tourism, Espionage Concerns

Former PMs, Ex-Army Chief: Who Are Netanyahu's Top Rivals As Israel Votes In First Polls Since Oct 7 Attack?

Business News

Share Markets On Edge, Benchmarks In Red: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Under 22,700

Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Scheme To Employees In India; Check Eligibility And Benefits

Noel Tata Questions Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment, Flags Reported TVS Motor Business Links

Hyundai Bayon CNG To Launch In January 2027: What To Expect

BMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan

Home Loan EMI Vs Tenure: Which Option Saves You More Money When Interest Rates Rise?

Rahul Gandhi’s November 1 Rally: Delhi Traders Fear Rs 10,000 Crore Loss, Urge Shift To Burari

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And More

IPO Market 2026: Valuations Drop Nearly 40% Amid Market Volatility And High Crude Prices

Sports News

Just 1 Run, Huge Uproar! Team Complains To BCCI Over Controversial Defeat

Harry Kane Wins Ballon d'Or! Check Mbappe And Messi's Rankings

Rohit Sharma's Career Almost Ended In 2017; 8-Year-Long Saga Explained

IPL 2027 Retention Deadline And Auction Date Revealed

IPL 2027: Dada-Yuvraj May Release These 6 Big Players From Delhi Capitals

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch Team India's Match For Free

Two Big Records In Sight! Arshdeep, Abhishek Could Script History

IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings Name Bowling And Assistant Coaches

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