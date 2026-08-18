IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Registration Deadline Extended To August 31, Apply Now

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for admission to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the July 2026 session. The revised deadline gives eligible students additional time to complete the admission process and submit their applications.

Candidates who have not yet registered can now apply online until August 31, 2026. Students are advised not to wait until the final day and should complete the application process after carefully checking the eligibility criteria and required documents for their chosen programme.

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IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Revised Last Date

The deadline extension is significant for students who were unable to complete their applications within the earlier schedule. With the new deadline, candidates can submit their IGNOU July 2026 admission forms online until August 31.

The admission process is being conducted through the university's official admission portal. Applicants should ensure that all the information entered in the form is accurate and that the required documents are uploaded in the prescribed format before submitting the application.

Students should also retain a copy of the completed application form and payment details for future reference.

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: How To Apply

Visit the IGNOU admission portal at ignou.ac.in.

Register using the required details and create a password.

Submit the registration form to receive the username through SMS and email.

Log in using the credentials provided.

Enter the required personal and academic information.

Upload the photograph, signature, category certificate, photo ID and other necessary documents.

Pay the applicable admission fee through the online payment facility.

Review the information entered in the application using the preview option.

Submit the completed form.

Save or download a copy of the submitted application for future use.

NOTE: Applicants should check every detail before final submission, as errors in personal information, academic details or uploaded documents could create problems during the admission process.

Check IGNOU Eligibility Before Applying

IGNOU is offering multiple ODL programmes during the July 2026 admission cycle. However, eligibility conditions can differ depending on the programme selected by the candidate.

Students should therefore check the eligibility requirements for their preferred course before beginning the application process. Candidates should also keep the necessary academic and identity documents ready to avoid delays while filling out the form.

Checking the programme-specific requirements in advance can help applicants avoid submitting an application for a course for which they do not meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

IGNOU Admission Fee: Important Rule For Students

Students should also take note of the university's fee-related provisions before completing the application. The registration fee paid during the admission process is non-refundable.

IGNOU has also clarified that in cases where a fee-exempt candidate applies for cancellation, only the development fee will be refunded. Candidates should therefore carefully review the programme details, eligibility conditions and fee requirements before submitting their applications.

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IGNOU July 2026 Admission: What Students Should Do Now

Students who are yet to complete their IGNOU July 2026 admission applications should make use of the extended deadline and submit their forms by August 31, 2026. Candidates should avoid leaving the process until the last moment, particularly if they still need to arrange documents or complete the online payment.

Before submitting the form, applicants should verify their personal and academic information, upload all required documents, and check the application's preview carefully. After successful submission, students should save the application confirmation and other relevant records for future reference.

With the deadline now extended, eligible students have additional time to complete the IGNOU July 2026 admission process without missing the revised application window.

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