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English NewsEducationUP Cabinet Approves Free Land Transfer For Mainpuri Sainik School Expansion

UP Cabinet Approves Free Land Transfer For Mainpuri Sainik School Expansion

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves the free transfer of 9.524 hectares of land for Mainpuri Sainik School's expansion and new educational facilities.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 03:23 PM (IST)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the free transfer of 9.524 hectares of land to support the expansion of Sainik School in Mainpuri. The additional land will help the institution develop more buildings and expand its educational facilities. 

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced the decision while briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting. He said the land would be provided without cost to facilitate the school's infrastructure development. 

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Mainpuri Sainik School To Get 9.524 Hectares Of Land 

The Cabinet has approved placing 9.524 hectares of land at the disposal of the state's Secondary Education Department for the expansion of the Sainik School, Khanna said. 

Explaining the purpose of the decision, the minister said, "The land for the Sainik School would be made available free of cost to facilitate the expansion of its educational infrastructure." 

The transfer is intended to provide the school with the additional space required to develop its campus and improve the facilities available for education. 

School Needs More Space For Buildings And Facilities 

Sainik School in Mainpuri has been operational since July 22, 2019. According to Khanna, the institution now requires additional land to construct more buildings and extend its educational infrastructure. 

Explaining the need for the expansion, he said, "The school has been operational since July 22, 2019, and requires additional land for constructing more buildings and expanding its educational facilities," he said. 

The requirement for more space is also linked to limitations affecting the existing campus. Khanna said high-tension electricity lines pass over a portion of the school's premises, restricting the scope for vertical expansion. 

As a result, making additional land available has become necessary to accommodate the school's infrastructure requirements. The Cabinet's approval will enable the Secondary Education Department to receive the identified land for this purpose. 

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High-Tension Lines Restrict Vertical Expansion 

The presence of high-tension electricity lines over part of the existing premises has limited the school's ability to expand vertically, according to the minister. 

With additional land being made available, the institution will have more space to pursue the construction of buildings and the development of educational facilities. The approved transfer is specifically intended to support the expansion of Sainik School in Mainpuri. 

The Cabinet's decision focuses on addressing the school's land requirement so that its infrastructure can be expanded beyond the limitations of the existing campus. 

The approval covers 9.524 hectares and provides for the land to be transferred free of cost to the state's Secondary Education Department for the school's expansion. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Cabinet Mainpuri Sainik School UP Sainik School Expansion
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