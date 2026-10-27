IIT Kanpur To Manage UP’s Rs 104-Crore Cybersecurity Project For Three Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP Cabinet approved Rs 104 crore cybersecurity initiative.

IIT Kanpur will manage project operations for three years.

Initiative strengthens state's digital threat monitoring and response.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has cleared a cybersecurity initiative estimated to cost around Rs 104 crore, with IIT Kanpur assigned responsibility for implementing and managing the project over the next three years. The approved expenditure includes the costs of operations and maintenance.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced the decision after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. He said the project is intended to improve the state's ability to identify, monitor, and respond to cyber threats targeting its digital infrastructure and applications.

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Under the arrangement, IIT Kanpur will oversee cybersecurity operations and provide technical assistance to maintain the security of the state's digital systems. The institute's responsibilities will also cover responding to cybersecurity incidents and ensuring the maintenance of the infrastructure during the three-year period.

IIT Kanpur To Oversee Cybersecurity Operations

The state government has designated IIT Kanpur as the implementing agency for the project. The institute will be responsible for monitoring cybersecurity operations and providing the technical support required for the state's digital infrastructure and applications.

Explaining the responsibilities assigned to the institute, Khanna said, "Under the arrangement, IIT Kanpur will be responsible for monitoring cybersecurity operations, responding to incidents, maintenance and technical support for the state's digital infrastructure and applications," Khanna told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The arrangement places operational monitoring, incident response, and maintenance under the institute's responsibility for the duration of the project.

Three-Year Responsibility For Monitoring And Technical Support

IIT Kanpur has been entrusted with the responsibility for three years, during which it will manage operational monitoring, respond to incidents, and provide maintenance and technical support.

Clarifying the duration and scope of the assignment, Khanna said, "The responsibility has been entrusted to IIT Kanpur for three years. It will provide operational monitoring, incident response, maintenance, and technical support during this period," he said.

The three-year arrangement covers the ongoing monitoring of cybersecurity operations as well as the technical support needed to maintain the state's digital infrastructure and applications.

Project Aims To Strengthen UP's Cybersecurity Response

According to the minister, the initiative will enable continuous monitoring of potential cyber threats and help authorities respond when cybersecurity incidents occur.

The project is focused on strengthening the state's capacity to monitor threats and address incidents affecting its digital infrastructure and applications. Continuous monitoring is expected to help authorities identify potential threats and respond as situations arise.

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Cybersecurity Project Estimated To Cost Rs 104 Crore

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved an estimated expenditure of around Rs 104 crore for the initiative. The amount includes operational and maintenance costs associated with the project.

Khanna confirmed the estimated financial outlay while outlining the responsibilities assigned to IIT Kanpur. The institute will handle cybersecurity monitoring, incident response, maintenance, and technical support for the three-year period.

With the Cabinet's approval, IIT Kanpur has been designated as the implementing agency for the state's cybersecurity project, which aims to strengthen monitoring and response capabilities across its digital infrastructure and applications.

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