NMC Defers MBBS Seat Cap for Two Academic Years, Says J P Nadda

HomeEducationNMC Defers MBBS Seat Cap for Two Academic Years, Says J P Nadda

NMC postpones MBBS seat cap for 2024–26, says J P Nadda, easing concerns for states that exceed the seat–population ratio.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
New Delhi: The implementation of capping MBBS seats by the National Medical Commission (NMC) has been deferred for the academic years 2024-25 and 2025-26, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is the apex statutory body constituted by an Act of Parliament, entrusted with the responsibility of regulating and overseeing medical education and practice across the country, Nadda said.

The health minister was responding to a question on whether the government has noted concerns that the NMC's 2023 directive to cap MBBS seats at 100 per 10 lakh population in a state will adversely impact the southern states, including Kerala, which have already exceeded this ratio, and if the NMC has permanently withdrawn the said directive. 

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
NMC J .P. Nadda MBBS Seat Cap
