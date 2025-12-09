Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
DDA JE Admit Card 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon, Check How To Download

DDA JE admit card to be released soon; candidates must download it and carry a printed copy with valid ID on exam day.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

DDA JE admit card 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon release the Junior Engineer (JE) admit card. Once it is available, candidates can download it from the official website at cdn.digialm.com.  

With thousands of aspirants awaiting the release of the admit card, the authorities are now moving to the next stage of the selection process. 

Candidates must log in to download the DDA JE admit card. On the day of the exam, they must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Anyone without a valid hall ticket will not be permitted to enter the exam hall. 

DDA JE Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the DDA JE Admit Card 2025 from the official website once it is released: 

Step 1: Visit the official DDA website at cdn.digialm.com.  

Step 2: Navigate to the “Jobs” or “Recruitment” section. 

Step 3: Click on the link for “DDA JE Admit Card 2025.” 

Step 4: Enter your login credentials as required. 

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination. 

About DDA JE Exam 2025: 

The Delhi Development Authority has released the DDA JE exam date 2025 at the official website. The Junior Engineer (Civil) exam will be held on December 26, 2025, while the Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) exam is scheduled for December 24, 2025. 

Candidates should start preparing and keep checking the DDA website for further updates and admit card details. A total of 171 vacancies are announced for DDA JE recruitment 2025. 

The Junior Engineer recruitment typically involves a Computer-Based Test (CBT), testing candidates on domain-specific topics, general reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and basic computer knowledge. The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in the written examination, as no interview stage is conducted for JE posts under DDA. 

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
