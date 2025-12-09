Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline

NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline

MCC extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 choice filling deadline to Dec 12; PwD portal active and candidates urged to check updates.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for choice filling for Round 2 of NEET PG 2025 counselling. According to the official notice, candidates can now submit their choices by December 12, 2025. The choice filling window was earlier scheduled to close today (December 9). Applicants taking part in the second round must fill and lock their choices on the official website at mcc.nic.in. 

According to the official notification, the choice-filling window for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended and will remain open until Friday, December 12, 2025. Candidates must ensure they enter all their choices in the correct order of preference for seat allotment. 

The MCC has also announced that the PwD portal for generating PwD certificates for Round 2 is now active and will remain available until 4 pm on December 12, 2025. Eligible PwD candidates can visit the designated MCC disability centres to obtain their certificates as per NMC guidelines. 

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: How to Submit Choices 

Step 1: Visit the official MCC NEET PG counselling website at mcc.nic.in. 

Step 2: Go to the ‘PG Counselling’ section. 

Step 3: Log in using your NEET PG roll number and the other required details. 

Step 4: Open the Choice Filling window, which will remain active from 6 to 9 December 2025. 

Step 5: Select your preferred colleges and courses based on the Round 2 seat matrix. 

Step 6: Review your choices carefully and make changes if necessary. 

Step 7: Lock your choices between 4:00 pm and 11:55 pm on 9 December 2025. 

Step 8: Download and save a copy of your locked choices for future reference. 

MCC Issues Reporting Guidelines: 

Candidates who have been allotted for a seat in this round must visit their respective medical colleges for document verification and the next steps of the admission process. In the first round of counselling, 26,889 candidates were allotted seats across various clinical and non-clinical postgraduate courses. 

The MCC has advised all applicants to regularly check the official counselling website for the latest updates on the schedule, seat matrix, and reporting guidelines. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
MCC NEET PG NEET PG Counselling 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget