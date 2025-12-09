NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for choice filling for Round 2 of NEET PG 2025 counselling. According to the official notice, candidates can now submit their choices by December 12, 2025. The choice filling window was earlier scheduled to close today (December 9). Applicants taking part in the second round must fill and lock their choices on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the choice-filling window for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended and will remain open until Friday, December 12, 2025. Candidates must ensure they enter all their choices in the correct order of preference for seat allotment.

The MCC has also announced that the PwD portal for generating PwD certificates for Round 2 is now active and will remain available until 4 pm on December 12, 2025. Eligible PwD candidates can visit the designated MCC disability centres to obtain their certificates as per NMC guidelines.

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: How to Submit Choices

Step 1: Visit the official MCC NEET PG counselling website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘PG Counselling’ section.

Step 3: Log in using your NEET PG roll number and the other required details.

Step 4: Open the Choice Filling window, which will remain active from 6 to 9 December 2025.

Step 5: Select your preferred colleges and courses based on the Round 2 seat matrix.

Step 6: Review your choices carefully and make changes if necessary.

Step 7: Lock your choices between 4:00 pm and 11:55 pm on 9 December 2025.

Step 8: Download and save a copy of your locked choices for future reference.

MCC Issues Reporting Guidelines:

Candidates who have been allotted for a seat in this round must visit their respective medical colleges for document verification and the next steps of the admission process. In the first round of counselling, 26,889 candidates were allotted seats across various clinical and non-clinical postgraduate courses.

The MCC has advised all applicants to regularly check the official counselling website for the latest updates on the schedule, seat matrix, and reporting guidelines.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI