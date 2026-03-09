CTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Check Details Here

CTET Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session shortly. Once available, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the answer key through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The answer key will allow candidates to review the responses they marked in the exam and compare them with the officially released solutions. This process helps applicants estimate their probable scores before the results are declared.

Candidates will need to log in to the official portal using their application number and password to access the CTET Answer Key 2026. If candidates find discrepancies in the provisional key, they will have the opportunity to submit objections by providing proper justification and supporting documents along with the prescribed fee.

CTET Answer Key 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key download link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials: application number and password.

Step 4: CTET Answer Key 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

CTET Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection

If candidates notice any errors in the provisional answer key, they can raise objections by following these steps:

Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the answer key challenge window.

Log in using the application number and password.

CTET Answer Key 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Select the question you wish to challenge.

Provide valid arguments and attach supporting documents.

Pay the required fee and click on the submit button.

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

What Happens After the Objection Window Closes?

After the objection submission window ends, subject experts will carefully examine all the challenges submitted by candidates. If any objection is found to be valid, the board will revise the answer key accordingly. The final answer key will then be published, and the CTET 2026 results will be declared based on it.

To qualify for the CTET examination, candidates must score more than 60 percent of their marks. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and differently abled categories will receive a relaxation of 5 percent in the qualifying marks.

For more details regarding the CTET 2026 answer key and results, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.

About CTET 2026 Examination:

As per the official schedule, the CTET 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026. However, due to administrative reasons, CBSE could not conduct CTET Paper 2 at affected examination centres including St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar, in Vaishali (Hajipur), and Lakshya International Academy.

As a result, a re-examination was conducted at two centres in Vaishali on March 1, 2026.

Education Loan Information:

