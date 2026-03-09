Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Check Details Here

CTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Check Details Here

CBSE will soon release the CTET Answer Key 2026 and response sheet at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download it and raise objections online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

CTET Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session shortly. Once available, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the answer key through the official website, ctet.nic.in. 

The answer key will allow candidates to review the responses they marked in the exam and compare them with the officially released solutions. This process helps applicants estimate their probable scores before the results are declared. 

Candidates will need to log in to the official portal using their application number and password to access the CTET Answer Key 2026. If candidates find discrepancies in the provisional key, they will have the opportunity to submit objections by providing proper justification and supporting documents along with the prescribed fee. 

CTET Answer Key 2026: How To Download 

Step 1: Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key download link. 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials: application number and password. 

Step 4: CTET Answer Key 2026 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. 

CTET Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection 

If candidates notice any errors in the provisional answer key, they can raise objections by following these steps: 

  • Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the answer key challenge window. 
  • Log in using the application number and password. 
  • CTET Answer Key 2026 will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Select the question you wish to challenge. 
  • Provide valid arguments and attach supporting documents. 
  • Pay the required fee and click on the submit button. 
  • Save the confirmation page for future reference. 

What Happens After the Objection Window Closes? 

After the objection submission window ends, subject experts will carefully examine all the challenges submitted by candidates. If any objection is found to be valid, the board will revise the answer key accordingly. The final answer key will then be published, and the CTET 2026 results will be declared based on it. 

To qualify for the CTET examination, candidates must score more than 60 percent of their marks. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and differently abled categories will receive a relaxation of 5 percent in the qualifying marks. 

For more details regarding the CTET 2026 answer key and results, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website. 

About CTET 2026 Examination:  

As per the official schedule, the CTET 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026. However, due to administrative reasons, CBSE could not conduct CTET Paper 2 at affected examination centres including St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar, in Vaishali (Hajipur), and Lakshya International Academy. 

As a result, a re-examination was conducted at two centres in Vaishali on March 1, 2026. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026 CTET Answer Key 2026 Response Sheet CTET Answer Key 2026 Objection CTET February 2026 Session CTET February 2026 Session Answer Key
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Check Details Here
CTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Check Details Here
Education
Kerala Launches ‘Cyber Safety Protocol 2026’ To Safeguard Students In The AI Age
Kerala Launches ‘Cyber Safety Protocol 2026’ To Safeguard Students In The AI Age
Education
SSC CGL 2025 Final Vacancy List Released: Over 15,000 Central Government Posts Announced
SSC CGL 2025 Final Vacancy List Released: Over 15,000 Central Government Posts Announced
Education
Schools Reopen In Kashmir After Week-Long Closure Due To Protests
Schools Reopen In Kashmir After Week-Long Closure Due To Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Raises Energy Security Concerns Amid US–Iran Conflict in Rajya Sabha
Budget Session 2026: Tributes Paid to Former MPs as Parliament’s Budget Session Phase 2 Starts
Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Tehran as New Iranian Leader Faces Threats
War Alert: Iran Claims Massive Strikes on Israel and US Bases Amid Leadership Change
Middle East Crisis: Bahrain Oil Facility Attack Raises Fears of Wider Middle East Conflict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget