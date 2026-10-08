NIOS Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 October Exam Schedule Expected Soon, Check Download Steps

New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for the October-November 2026 examinations soon. Once released, students will be able to access the subject-wise theory examination schedule through the institute's official website at nios.ac.in.

The upcoming date sheet will be important for students preparing to appear for the October-November session examinations. Candidates can use the schedule to check their individual subject examination dates and organise their preparation accordingly.

According to official information, NIOS conducts its examinations twice every year during the April-May and October-November sessions.

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NIOS Date Sheet 2026: When Will October Exam Schedule Be Available?

The Class 10 and Class 12 October-November examination schedule is expected to be published on the official NIOS portal. Students appearing in the upcoming session should regularly check the website for the latest notification and examination-related updates.

The date sheet is expected to contain the subject-wise theory examination schedule for students enrolled in the Secondary and Senior Secondary programmes.

NIOS has also stated that students have the flexibility to answer examination questions in any one of the scheduled regional languages.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official NIOS website, nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Open the 'Notification' section available on the website.

Step 3: Select the 'Examination & Result' option.

Step 4: Look for the notification or link related to the Class 10 and Class 12 October session date sheet.

Step 5: Open the date sheet and check the subject-wise examination schedule.

Step 6: Download the timetable and save it for future reference.

NOTE: Students should carefully check the examination dates and retain a copy of the official schedule so that they can refer to it while planning their preparation.

NIOS October-November Exam 2026: Application Window

The application process for the October-November session examinations was conducted earlier this year.

According to the schedule provided by NIOS, students could submit their examination applications without a late fee from June 1 to June 30. The application facility was subsequently available with a late fee from July 1 to July 10.

A further application window was available from July 11 to July 20, during which students were required to pay a consolidated late fee of Rs 800.

Students who have already completed the examination application process can now keep track of the official portal for the release of the date sheet.

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NIOS Board Exams: Important Details For Students

The NIOS examination system provides students with two examination sessions each year. The October-November session is the second regular examination cycle conducted by the open schooling board.

According to the institute, NIOS is a National Board for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examinations, similar to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

For students appearing in the October-November examinations, the release of the date sheet will provide clarity on the sequence of subjects and examination dates. Candidates can then use the available gaps between papers to plan their revision and prepare for individual subjects.

Students and parents should rely on the official NIOS website for the final timetable and other examination-related instructions.

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