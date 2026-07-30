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English NewsEducationNEP 2020 Completes 6 Years: What Every Student And Parent Should Know About India's Education Reforms

NEP 2020 Completes 6 Years: What Every Student And Parent Should Know About India's Education Reforms

NEP 2020 completes six years. Know the biggest reforms in schools, teacher training, digital learning, higher education and research in India.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 09:32 AM (IST)

Six years after its launch on July 29, 2020, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is once again at the centre of discussions on the future of education in India. The Centre says the policy was designed to bring wide-ranging changes across school and higher education by focusing on access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability. 

According to the government's My Gov Pulse e-book, the policy sought to create a new learning framework that supports students from early childhood through higher education. It aimed to build an education system that prepares learners for a fast-changing world while remaining connected to India's knowledge traditions. 

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The official document states, "Guided by the principles of access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability, the policy has reimagined learning from early childhood to higher education." 

School Education Sees Structural Changes 

At the school level, NEP 2020 introduced a learner-focused approach intended to encourage curiosity, creativity and conceptual understanding rather than memorisation. One of its key reforms was the adoption of the 5+3+3+4 curricular structure, which reorganised school education according to age and developmental stages. 

Teacher training has also been a major area of focus. The government says the NISHTHA programme has helped strengthen teacher capacity, with more than 15.57 lakh teachers trained under the initiative. 

Digital Learning Platforms Expand Access 

The policy has also pushed for wider use of educational technology. Platforms such as DIKSHA and e-Jaadui Pitara have been used to provide multilingual digital learning resources to students and teachers across the country. The government says these platforms are helping make technology-enabled learning more accessible. 

Higher Education Gets More Flexibility 

In higher education, the Centre says NEP 2020 has promoted multidisciplinary learning, academic flexibility, and greater mobility for students. The SWAYAM online learning portal has crossed 6 crore enrolments and offers more than 20,000 courses, according to official figures. 

The PM-USHA initiative has been highlighted as a major effort to strengthen universities through investment in digital infrastructure, research facilities, and institutional autonomy. 

Research and Global Expansion in Focus 

The policy has also placed emphasis on research and innovation. Initiatives such as the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, the National Digital Library, and Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence are intended to connect education with research and emerging technologies. 

Official information further notes that Indian institutions have expanded internationally through campuses in Zanzibar, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while several foreign universities are establishing campuses in India. 

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Indian Languages and Inclusion Remain Key Priorities 

NEP 2020 has also stressed the importance of Indian languages, inclusive education and international collaboration. The government says these efforts are aimed at creating a more diverse and equitable education ecosystem. 

Citing a Press Information Bureau report, the government says the policy envisions a schooling system that is flexible, inclusive and learner-centric, where curiosity and creativity are encouraged, and classrooms reflect the country’s diversity. 

As NEP 2020 completes six years, the government maintains that its influence can now be seen across classrooms, universities and communities, even as discussions continue on the pace and depth of its implementation. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Schools Education News Higher Education Digital Learning NEP 2020 Education Reforms Teacher Training NEP 2020 Completes 6 Years
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