The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Re NEET UG 2026 results by July 20, 2026, as per the sources. The agency is working to declare the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results at the earliest to ensure that there is no delay in the admission process and MBBS academic session.

Candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth to download their results once the link goes live.

The re-examination was held on June 21, 2026, after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.

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NEET UG Counselling 2026:

the NEET UG counselling will begin soon after the NEET UG re-exam results are announced. The counselling process will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC for admission to 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, deemed universities, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER and other participating institutions. State counselling authorities will conduct admissions separately for the remaining 85 per cent of state-quota seats.

The detailed counselling schedule has not been released yet; it is expected to be out soon after the results are declared.

Why Doesn't the NTA Allow Re-evaluation?

The examination authority has explained that the evaluation process is fully automated and follows uniform standards for all candidates. As the OMR sheets are assessed by dedicated software rather than manual examiners, every response is evaluated in the same manner.

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Another important reason is that candidates are already given opportunities to raise concerns before the results are finalised. The NTA first publishes a provisional answer key and invites objections from candidates who believe any answer is incorrect. These challenges are reviewed before the final answer key is prepared.

Candidates are also allowed to submit representations regarding their recorded responses or OMR grading, wherever applicable. These measures are intended to resolve any genuine discrepancies before the final scores are announced.

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