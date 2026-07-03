NEET PG 2026 Exam Date Announced; NMC Asks Aspirants Not To Fall For Rumours

NEET PG Exam 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially scheduled the NEET PG 2026 examination for August 30, 2026, bringing clarity for thousands of postgraduate medical aspirants across the country. Along with announcing the examination date, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has appealed to candidates to rely only on official information and avoid misleading claims circulating online.

Addressing students, NMC Chairperson Abhijith Sheth said the examination authorities have put in place comprehensive measures to ensure the test is conducted fairly and securely. He urged candidates not to be influenced by unverified information shared on social media or by unauthorised individuals claiming to offer assistance.

NMC Appeals to Students to Ignore Rumours

Reassuring candidates about the examination process, Sheth said, "I must assure students that they should stay away from rumours, from agents and consultants. I assure the whole student community that the exam will be conducted in a very safe, secure, and transparent manner. Since it is a computer-based examination, a lot of objective tools are there."

He further expressed confidence in the examination system and said the likelihood of any disruption was extremely low.

"It is very unlikely that any problem should happen with the conduct of the examination. So, I assure all students and extend my best wishes for the forthcoming NEET-PG exam on 30th August on behalf of NBEMS, NMC and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," he said.

Why the Number of Questions Has Been Reduced

The NMC Chairperson also explained the reasoning behind the revised examination pattern. According to him, the decision to reduce the total number of questions was taken to provide candidates with additional time to answer each question more carefully.

"The Exam Committee's view was that by reducing 20 questions, students would get at least half an hour more to solve 180 questions. So, instead of increasing the duration, the committee felt it was better to reduce the number of questions at the same time," he said.

The revised format is intended to improve the overall examination experience while maintaining the existing test duration.

Changes Introduced in Exam Centre Allocation

Sharing another important update, Sheth confirmed that the earlier "first come, first served" approach for allotting examination cities has been discontinued for NEET PG 2026.

Explaining the new process, he said, "Candidates are asked to select three preference states in NEET-PG 2026. The correspondence state will mandatorily be the first preference state, and the other two from neighbouring states. City allocation will not be done on a first come first served basis. First preference will be given to PwBD candidates. Remaining allocation will be done through a randomised sequence based on correspondence address/pincode."

He added that the authorities would make every effort to allot examination centres within 250 kilometres of a candidate's location, subject to seat availability. The revised allocation system aims to make the process fairer and more transparent while reducing inconvenience for aspirants travelling to their examination centres.

(With Agency Inputs)

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