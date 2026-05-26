As schools across Uttar Pradesh begin their summer vacations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a special letter to children, encouraging them to use their holidays in a productive and positive manner. Along with learning new skills, the chief minister advised children to spend quality time with their grandparents and adopt eco-friendly habits during the break.

Sharing the letter on social media platform X, Adityanath appealed to students and parents to make the summer holidays both enjoyable and valuable. He highlighted that vacations are not only meant for relaxation but also offer a chance for children to explore new interests and strengthen family bonds.

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों,



गर्मी की छुट्टियां आप सभी के लिए आनंद, उत्साह और नए शोध का समय लेकर आती हैं। किशोर एवं युवा इन छुट्टियों में नई भाषा या नया कौशल सीख सकते हैं।



प्रिय अभिभावकों, मेरा आपसे आग्रह है कि इन छुट्टियों में बच्चों को ननिहाल-ददिहाल अवश्य ले जाएं। उन्हें परिवार के साथ… pic.twitter.com/vaBmTy1112 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 25, 2026

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CM Advises Students To Learn New Skills During Holidays

In his message, the chief minister said summer vacations provide children with opportunities filled with excitement, creativity and learning. He encouraged youngsters and teenagers to make good use of their free time by learning a new language or developing a fresh skill that could help them in the future.

The letter also stressed the importance of personal growth outside classrooms. According to Adityanath, vacations can become a meaningful period if children use the time wisely and focus on self-improvement activities.

Children Encouraged To Visit Grandparents

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also urged parents to take their children to meet their maternal and paternal grandparents during the holidays. He said spending time with elders helps children understand family traditions, cultural values and life experiences more closely.

Such visits, he suggested, can help youngsters develop stronger emotional connections with family members while learning important lessons about relationships and respect for elders.

Yogi Adityanath Calls For Plastic-Free Summer Vacations

Apart from family values and learning, the chief minister strongly emphasised environmental awareness. He encouraged parents to help children connect with nature and understand the importance of protecting the environment.

Emphasising environmental conservation, Adityanath appealed to people to make the vacations "plastic-free".

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"My appeal to all of you is to take a pledge to make these holidays plastic-free. Small efforts become the foundation for big changes in the future," he said in the letter.

The message comes at a time when awareness around environmental protection and sustainable living is increasingly becoming part of public campaigns and educational discussions across the country.

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