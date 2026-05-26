IGNOU July Admission 2026 Registration Begins For ODL And Online Courses; Apply Till July 15

IGNOU July Admission 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has officially started the admission process for the July 2026 academic session for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes. Students interested in pursuing higher education through flexible learning modes can now submit their applications through the university’s official admission portal at ignou.ac.in.

According to the latest notification issued by IGNOU, the registration process commenced on May 25, 2026, and candidates will be able to apply until July 15, 2026. The university is inviting applications for a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and PhD programmes.

Known as one of the largest open universities in the country, IGNOU continues to provide accessible education opportunities to students, working professionals and learners from remote areas through its distance and online learning system.

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IGNOU Offers Admissions To More Than 200 Programmes

For the July 2026 session, IGNOU is offering admission to over 200 programmes through its 21 academic schools. The university provides courses across multiple disciplines in both ODL and online formats, giving students the flexibility to study according to their schedules.

Undergraduate programmes available include BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, and BCA. At the postgraduate level, students can apply for courses such as MA, MBA, MCom, MCA, and MSc, among others.

Apart from degree courses, the university is also offering diploma, certificate and doctoral programmes for candidates looking to improve their qualifications or develop specialised skills.

How To Apply For IGNOU July Admission 2026

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU Samarth admission portal.

Step 2: Click on the “Fresh Admission” registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Carefully read the instructions, eligibility criteria and guidelines before filling out the application form.

Step 4: Register and log in using the required credentials.

Step 5: Enter personal, academic, and programme-related details in the application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Complete the online fee payment process using the available payment options.

Step 8: Review all the details carefully before final submission.

Step 9: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page and payment receipt for future reference.

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Flexible Learning Model Benefits Students And Working Professionals

IGNOU’s online and distance learning model has remained popular among students who prefer flexible study options alongside jobs or other commitments. The university’s wide reach and affordable education structure make it a preferred choice for lakhs of learners across India.

With admissions now open for the July 2026 session, students are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues or server delays.

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