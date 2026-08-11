Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari Meets Student Protesters Hospitalised In Ranchi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protesters alleged police used aggressive tactics during Monday's protest.

Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari on Tuesday reached Sadar Hospital in Ranchi and met student leader Devendra Nath Mahto and other youths who were admitted to the hospital following a day-long protest outside the State Assembly on Monday.

The students have been observing a hunger strike for the ninth consecutive day as part of their ongoing agitation and have been demanding that the state government address their concerns.

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The minister's visit came a day after a large number of students gathered outside the Assembly as part of their protest. Several protesters were admitted to Sadar Hospital following the demonstration.

Speaking about the protest and the developments outside the Assembly, a student protester alleged that the police used aggressive tactics against the demonstrators and claimed that the students had been protesting peacefully.

"Today marks the ninth day of the hunger strike... The police brutality we witnessed was truly shameful: an act that shames humanity itself," the student protester said.

The protester claimed that the young demonstrators had not used abusive language, thrown stones or engaged in any other form of misconduct during the agitation.

Referring to the breaking of barricades during Monday's protest, the student claimed that the barricades were broken only because the protesters were trying to reach their intended destination.

"The barricades were broken yesterday, but that happened only because they had to reach their intended destination; they didn't just break them out of a desire to cause trouble," the protester said.

The student further alleged that the police also played a role in provoking the protesters, claiming that some personnel used abusive language, made obscene gestures and issued provocative challenges and remarks.

"Even regarding the breaking of the barricades, the police played a role in provoking it. They used obscene gestures and abusive language, issued challenges, and made various other provocative remarks," the protester alleged.

The protester also claimed that although batons were not used continuously, police personnel allegedly engaged in aggressive actions that frightened the students and caused them to flee.

"While they didn't use batons constantly, what I saw with my own eyes was that they engaged in aggressive actions that terrified the students, causing them to flee," the student said.

The protester alleged that the students were sitting peacefully when the police action took place and accused the authorities of attempting to intimidate them.

"The students were sitting peacefully, yet they tried to intimidate us. They resorted to deceitful tactics," the protester alleged.

The student said the agitation was being carried out because the government had allegedly failed to listen to the protesters' demands.

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"We are protesting because the government isn't listening. If the government won't listen, then tell us: what is the way to make them hear?" the protester said.

Questioning what would make the government take notice of their demands, the student added, "Will you understand only if these people pick up guns?"

The students have continued their agitation despite the developments surrounding Monday's protest, with the hunger strike entering its ninth day.

Meanwhile, Minister Dr Irfan Ansari's meeting with Devendra Nath Mahto and the other admitted youths comes amid continued attention on the students' health and the government's response to their demands.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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