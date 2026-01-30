NEET UG 2026 Registration To Begin Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Apply

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET UG) 2026 shortly. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination through the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2026 will be conducted in offline mode and will consist of 180 questions. The examination is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026, for admission to MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc and AYUSH courses in government and private medical colleges across India.

NEET UG 2026: Application Fee

The application fee for General and NRI candidates is Rs 1,700. Applicants from the General–EWS and OBC-NCL categories are required to pay Rs 1,600. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD or PwBD, and Third Gender categories need to pay Rs 1,000.

For NRI, OCI, PIO, and foreign nationals, the application fee has been set at Rs 9,500.

NEET UG 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “New Registration” link.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on “Proceed” to continue.

Step 4: Enter your personal details to generate an application number and password.

Step 5: Log in using these credentials and fill in your personal information, academic details and preferred exam city.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, including a photograph (10–200 kb), signature (4–30 kb), and other necessary files.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 8: Download and print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

About NEET UG 2026:

The NEET (UG) examination is a national-level entrance test for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses in government and private colleges, as well as some international institutions. NEET (UG) stands for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) and is conducted every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

It is regarded as one of the most competitive entrance examinations in India, with around 15 lakh students appearing for it annually.

Education Loan Information:

