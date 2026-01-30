The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026 is expected to be organised in the first week of February 2026 in New Delhi. The annual initiative provides a platform for students, parents, and teachers to interact directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of crucial board examinations. Through this dialogue, students will be able to raise concerns related to exam pressure, stress management, motivation, goal setting, and overall mental health.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister is expected to offer guidance on handling examination anxiety, preparing effectively for boards, and maintaining emotional balance during the academic season. Over the years, Pariksha Pe Charcha has emerged as a significant forum aimed at normalising conversations around academic stress and encouraging students to approach exams with confidence rather than fear.

Live Telecast Planned Across TV, Radio and Digital Platforms

For participants who are unable to attend the event in person, extensive live streaming arrangements will be made to ensure nationwide access. The programme will be broadcast on multiple platforms, including Doordarshan channels such as DD National, DD News and DD India, along with major private television networks. All India Radio will also air the event through both MW and FM channels.

In addition, live coverage will be available on several digital platforms, including the official websites of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Education and Doordarshan, as well as MyGov.in. Social media platforms such as YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live and Swayam Prabha Channels will further widen the programme’s reach. Schools have been advised to make suitable arrangements to ensure students from Class VI onwards can view the event live.

PPC Expands Beyond Delhi, Becomes Nationwide Student Dialogue

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 marks a significant shift in format, evolving into a pan-India interaction rather than remaining confined to the national capital. In its latest edition, the Prime Minister interacted with students from multiple cities including Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Dev Mogra in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam. This expansion highlights the programme’s growing emphasis on inclusivity and wider student participation across regions.

Highlighting this milestone, the Ministry of Education shared on X, "For the first time, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi connects with students across multiple locations, turning exam conversations into a nationwide moment of confidence, clarity, and connection."

Emphasising the impact of the initiative, the ministry further stated, "When students are heard everywhere and their concerns and anxieties are addressed by none other than the Hon'ble PM, their confidence level surges, exams feel a normal part of life, and dreams feel closer and real."

The scale of participation has also grown substantially, with registrations crossing 4.5 crore, while an additional 2.26 crore people actively took part in PPC-linked activities, underlining the programme’s expanding influence among India’s student community.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI