CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the 2026 board examinations shortly. Students appearing for the exams will be able to download their hall tickets from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Based on last year’s pattern, when the CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards were released on February 3, the 2026 admit cards are expected to be issued in the first week of February. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter the required login details.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your admit card on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check all the information and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep a hard copy safe for future reference.

Details Mentioned On CBSE Admit Card 2026:

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards contain important information, including the student’s name and roll number, date of birth (for Class 10 students), and the name of the examination.

The admit card also mentions the examination centre’s name and address, school and centre codes, the student’s photograph, subject names with their respective subject codes, exam dates, the admit card ID, and key instructions to be followed on exam days.

Students are advised to check all details on the admit card carefully and contact their school authorities immediately if they notice any errors or discrepancies.

Key Updates for CBSE Board Exams 2026:

Revised Schedule:

Examinations that were earlier planned for March 3, 2026, have been moved. Class 10 exams will now be held on March 11, while Class 12 exams will take place on April 10.

Exam Duration:

Both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will begin on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 11, and the Class 12 exams will end on April 10, 2026.

About CBSE Board Exam 2026:

The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled. The Class 10 exam will now be held on March 11, while the Class 12 exam will take place on April 10.

Practical examinations will be conducted from January 1 to February 14, 2026. The exam pattern will place greater emphasis on competency-based questions, with section-wise answers required in subjects such as Science and Social Science.

