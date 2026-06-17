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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Students Welcome Temporary Restriction On Telegram, Urge Fair And Secure Test

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Students Welcome Temporary Restriction On Telegram, Urge Fair And Secure Test

NEET aspirants support Telegram restrictions before the June 21 re-exam, while demanding stricter action against paper leaks.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 03:46 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, students have welcomed the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to temporarily restrict access to Telegram, terming the move a positive step while reiterating their demand for a thorough investigation into the paper leak that affected the initial examination held on May 3.

A Delhi-based aspirant described the NTA's decision as a positive move and called for a thorough investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak.

ALSO READ: Telegram Banned In India Over NEET UG 2026 Exam Integrity Concerns

"This is a good step, but the main focus should be on the root cause. Those who indulge in leaking examination papers should be identified," the aspirant told ANI.

Monika, a student from Indore, advocated for restrictions on other social media platforms to help prevent paper leaks in the future.

"... Students work extremely hard to crack these exams... The government's ban on Telegram until exams end is right, as leaks spread fast online. Other such platforms could also be restricted for a limited time to stop paper leaks..." Monika told ANI.

Students from Rajasthan's Kota also expressed similar sentiments. One student called for the joint regulation of other social media platforms to prevent similar paper leaks.

"... They've taken a good step. After the paper leak, the NTA's move may go well. The government and NTA should also act jointly to regulate other social media platforms," a student said.

Another student from Kota, however, expressed scepticism regarding the move, arguing that a restriction on Telegram alone would have a limited impact, as many aspirants rely on the platform to access free study resources.

"... Other social media platforms should also be monitored, with strict checks. The NTA should be aware of this. Simply banning Telegram won't help much, as many students use it for free study resources..." the student told ANI.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) restricted access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending 22 June 2026, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

The restriction addresses the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations.

ALSO READ: Telegram Moves Delhi High Court As Centre Bans App Ahead Of NEET-UG 21 June Re-Exam

According to the NTA, the platform-level restriction comes under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Alongside the temporary block, MeitY directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature in India for messages already posted, a rule that remains in force until 30 June 2026. The NTA stated that cheating networks actively used these platform features to defraud candidates appearing for the re-examination scheduled on 21 June 2026.

"Both measures have been taken in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled on 21 June 2026," the NTA added. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 NEET Re-Exam 2026 NEET UG June 21 Re-Exam NEET Aspirants Support Telegram Restrictions Students Welcome Telegram Restriction NTA Restrict Telegram NTA Restrict Telegram Before NEET UG 2026 Re-exam
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