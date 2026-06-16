The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Final May 2026 results on 18 June 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to keep a close watch on the official ICAI website, icai.org.

The tentative result date was shared by former ICAI Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal through a post on social media. However, ICAI has not yet issued an official notification confirming when the results will be released.

Students should therefore treat the date as provisional and wait for a formal announcement from the institute before considering it final. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through ICAI's official result portals using their login credentials.

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How to Download CA Final Result May 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for CA Final May 2026 Result.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number along with your Registration Number or PIN in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to proceed.

Step 5: Your result and subject-wise marks will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.

Note: It is also advisable to take a printout of the result for use during admissions, recruitment, or other verification processes.

ICAI Returns to Its Regular Exam Schedule

The May 2026 CA examinations mark a significant shift in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's examination calendar. After introducing additional examination cycles in recent years, ICAI has now reverted to its long-standing practice of conducting Chartered Accountancy examinations twice a year. Going forward, students will appear for CA exams only in May and November, as the January session has been phased out.

Candidates awaiting their results should rely solely on ICAI's official websites for updates and scorecards. The institute is expected to make the results available online first, with the digital scorecard serving as temporary proof of performance until the official mark sheets are issued.

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Candidates Await Merit List Announcement

Along with individual scores, students are also eagerly waiting for the release of the merit list, which will reveal the top performers of the May 2026 session. Every year, the announcement of rank holders attracts significant attention from CA aspirants across the country.

In the previous May examination cycle, Rajan Kabra secured All India Rank 1, while Nishitha Bothra and Manav Rakesh Shah finished among the top achievers. With the results set to be declared on June 18, anticipation is building among candidates keen to see who will emerge as the highest-ranked students this year.

As the result date approaches, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official ICAI channels for the latest announcements.

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