With the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline approaching, many students are wondering whether they also need to file an ITR. If you earned money through an internship, part-time job or freelance work during the financial year, it is important to understand the basic rules before the deadline.

Not every student is required to pay income tax, but in some cases, filing an ITR can help you claim a tax refund and keep your financial records updated.

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Do Students Need to File an ITR?

Students who earned money through internships, part-time jobs or other work may need to file an Income Tax Return depending on their total annual income and whether tax was deducted from their payments.

If your employer or company deducted Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) from your internship stipend or salary, you should consider filing an ITR to claim a refund, if eligible.

Students who receive only scholarships recognised under the Income Tax Act generally do not have to pay tax on that scholarship amount.

Important Documents to Keep Ready

Before filing your return, make sure you have all the required documents.

Keep the following ready:

Internship or salary slips

Bank account statements

PAN and Aadhaar details

Form 16, if issued by your employer

Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) to verify your income and tax details

Checking these documents beforehand can help you avoid mistakes while filing your return.

Which ITR Form Should Students Choose?

Most students earning only salary or internship income, along with bank interest, generally need to file ITR-1, if they meet the eligibility conditions.

If you also earned income from investments such as shares or mutual funds, or have other complex sources of income, a different ITR form may be applicable.

Students should carefully check their eligibility before selecting the return form.

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Don't Forget to E-Verify Your Return

Filing the ITR is not the final step. After submitting the return, you must complete the e-verification process.

This can be done online using Aadhaar-linked OTP, net banking, or other available verification methods. An unverified return is treated as incomplete.

Even if you are not required to pay tax, filing an ITR can be useful if you want to claim a TDS refund, apply for education loans, scholarships, visas, or maintain an official record of your income.

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