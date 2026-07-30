UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Awaited: NTA Misses 3-Year Release Trend; Here's The Latest Update

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: More than a month after the UGC NET 2026 examination concluded, candidates are still waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the provisional answer key. The delay marks a departure from the agency's answer key release pattern observed over the past three years, leaving lakhs of aspirants unable to estimate their scores or raise objections.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted between June 22 and June 30, with the final paper held on June 30. Based on previous years' timelines, candidates had expected the provisional answer key to be published within two weeks of the exam's conclusion. However, the NTA has not yet announced the answer key or shared any official update regarding its release.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Release Timeline Differs From Previous Years

A comparison with previous examination cycles shows that the NTA had consistently released the provisional answer key within a relatively short period after the exams ended.

2026: Last exam on June 30 – Answer key awaited

2025: Last exam on June 29 – Answer key released on July 6 (7-day gap)

2024: Last exam on September 4 – Answer key released on September 11 (7-day gap)

2023: Last exam on June 22 – Answer key released on July 6 (14-day gap)

In each of the last three years, the provisional answer key was issued within one to two weeks of the examination. This year's delay has therefore drawn attention among candidates who are closely tracking the next stage of the recruitment process.

How Candidates Can Download the Answer Key

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be able to access it through the official UGC NET website by logging in with their application number and password.

The answer key will help candidates compare their responses with the officially published answers and calculate their likely scores before the declaration of results.

What Happens After the Provisional Answer Key Is Released?

The provisional answer key also gives candidates an opportunity to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. To do so, they will need to submit objections within the specified deadline, provide supporting evidence, and pay the prescribed objection fee.

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After receiving the challenges, subject experts will examine each objection. If any challenge is accepted, the NTA will publish a revised or final answer key. The UGC NET 2026 result will then be prepared and declared on the basis of the final answer key.

Until the provisional answer key is released, candidates will have to wait before they can estimate their performance or initiate the objection process. Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official UGC NET website regularly for the latest announcements regarding the answer key and subsequent result schedule.

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