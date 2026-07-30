NEET UG 2026: Candidate Moves Delhi HC, Alleges Score Changed Thrice On NTA Portal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Discrepancies include wrong exam date, disputed OMR document.

A NEET-UG 2026 candidate has approached the Delhi High Court alleging serious discrepancies in the evaluation process conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), claiming that his score displayed on the official result portal changed three times within less than 24 hours.

The petition, filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal, seeks directions for the production and preservation of the student's original physical OMR answer sheet and other examination-related records to enable independent verification of the evaluation process. The matter is likely to be taken up by the High Court on Friday.

According to the petition, the student appeared in the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on June 21 and, after comparing his recorded responses with the provisional and final answer keys, estimated that he would score around 620 marks.

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However, when the results were declared on July 16, the NTA portal allegedly first displayed 650 marks, then 500 marks after the portal logged him out and he logged in again, and finally 135 marks on the following day.

The petition claims that no explanation has been provided by the authorities for these successive changes in the displayed score.

The plea states that the student immediately sent multiple email representations to the NTA and also filed an application under the Right to Information Act seeking disclosure of records relating to his evaluation and original OMR sheet.

Receiving no satisfactory response, he personally visited the NTA office in New Delhi on July 20. According to the petition, officials showed him an OMR sheet on a computer screen and claimed it to be his answer sheet, but he disputed its authenticity, maintaining that it was not the OMR sheet filled by him during the examination.

The petition further alleges that despite his objection, officials informed him that it was the only OMR sheet available in their records and that the same document would be produced even before the Court. The same OMR sheet was later emailed to him, which he continues to dispute.

The petition also highlights an alleged discrepancy in a calculation sheet supplied by the NTA, stating that it mentions the examination date as 21 July 2026 instead of 21 June 2026, the actual date on which NEET-UG 2026 was conducted.

According to the plea, this inconsistency raises doubts about the authenticity and reliability of the records maintained by the agency.

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Clarifying that the student is not seeking re-evaluation of his answers, the petition says the grievance is limited to verification of the original physical OMR answer sheet and the connected electronic records.

It seeks directions to the NTA to produce the original OMR sheet before the Court, preserve all relevant digital records including server logs, scanning logs, audit trails and metadata, and permit the student to participate in the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 counselling process.

The petition further prays for appointment of an independent expert, forensic laboratory or Court Commissioner to examine the original OMR sheet and related electronic records and submit a report before the Court.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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