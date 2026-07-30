JP Nadda Reviews Preparedness For NEET UG Counselling 2026 Ahead Of MBBS Admissions

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday reviewed preparedness for NEET-UG Counselling 2026 and directed officials to ensure a transparent, fair and merit-based admission process while taking proactive measures to address candidates' concerns.

Reviewing readiness of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for counselling of All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats under its purview, Nadda stressed the need for a seamless experience for students, and directed officials to maintain robust technical support and ensure prompt grievance redressal.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Awaited: NTA Misses 3-Year Release Trend; Here's The Latest Update

He also stressed on facilitating smooth functioning of the counselling portal throughout the admission process.

During the review meeting, Nadda assessed the counselling schedule, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity preparedness, grievance redressal mechanisms, candidate facilitation measures and coordination with participating institutions, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Officials informed the minister that NEET-UG Counselling 2026 introduces several major technology-enabled and student-centric reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, improving accessibility and simplifying the admission process, the statement said.

According to the ministry, one of the key reforms is introduction of a one-time physical reporting framework, significantly reducing the need for repeated visits by candidates. Following seat allotment, candidates may either opt to 'freeze' the allotted seat or 'float' for an upgrade.

Candidates opting for the freeze option will physically report to their allotted institute within the prescribed schedule to complete admission formalities, including verification of original documents and payment of admission fee.

Candidates opting to 'float' for participating in subsequent rounds for upgrade will be able to complete admission formalities, including document verification, through the online mode within the stipulated timeline. During this period, they will not be required to physically report to the allotted institute, submit original documents or pay admission fee. Their provisional admission will remain valid while participating in subsequent counselling rounds, the statement said.

The upgrade facility will remain available up to the third round of counselling. After completion of the third round, candidates holding allotted seats will report physically to their respective institutions for verification of original documents, payment of admission fees and completion of institutional formalities, it said.

The revised framework ensures one-time physical reporting, one-time verification of original documents and one-time payment of admission fees, thereby reducing unnecessary travel, simplifying admission procedures and providing greater convenience to students, the statement said.

Another reform introduced this year is the online resignation facility. Candidates wishing to resign from their allotted seat, wherever permitted under the applicable counselling rules and timelines, will now be able to submit their resignation through the MCC Counselling Portal without the need to physically visit the allotted institute, unless otherwise specified in the Information Bulletin or notified separately by MCC, according to the statement.

Officials also highlighted several measures to strengthen transparency and operational efficiency, including pre-populated candidate data received from the National Testing Agency (NTA), online document verification, validation of the seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and verification by participating institutes, the statement said.

Special emphasis has been placed on improving accessibility for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). To facilitate greater accessibility, transparency and uniformity in assessment, the number of designated assessment centres has been expanded from 16 to 61 across the country.

In accordance with the National Medical Commission Guidelines dated July 27, 2026, the certificate issued by designated medical boards will now be known as "Eligibility Certificate", reflecting its purpose of determining a candidate's eligibility for admission to the MBBS course based on functional assessment, the statement said.

The revised guidelines establish a transparent, uniform, evidence-based and competency-oriented framework for assessment of PwBD candidates while ensuring equal opportunity, academic standards, professional competence and patient safety, it said.

The new guidelines also provide for an Appellate Disability Assessment Board, enabling eligible candidates to appeal against the assessment of the initial Disability Assessment Board, it added.

Another significant reform is the complete digitisation of the admission process under the NRI category.

Registration for NRI (Non-Resident Indian) candidates will now be conducted entirely through the online counselling portal in accordance with the prescribed eligibility criteria. Candidates will upload all required documents online, replacing the earlier practice of submission through email. The uploaded documents will be verified by designated officers, ensuring a transparent, efficient and time-bound verification process, the statement said.

MCC though its public notice dated May 27, 2026, has informed that candidates applying under the NRI category will be required to submit evidentiary proof and relevant legal documents during the counselling process, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, establishing that the sponsor is a bona fide legal guardian of the candidate under the provisions of the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890.

The Union health minister was also informed that cybersecurity preparedness has been comprehensively reviewed in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the statement said.

Training programmes have been conducted for disability assessment boards, college nodal officers and document verification officers to ensure uniform implementation of the counselling process across the country.

ALSO READ: No Independence Day Holiday? Himachal Government Orders All Government Schools To Remain Open

To strengthen candidate support, a round-the-clock toll-free line (1800-102-7637) has been established. Bilingual information material, frequently asked questions and guidance videos are also being made available through various platforms to assist candidates throughout the counselling process. A dedicated email-based grievance redressal mechanism has also been established for prompt resolution of candidate queries, the statement said.

The National Testing Agency declared the NEET-UG 2026 results on July 16.

The counselling process for All India Quota seats in MBBS, BDS and B Sc (Hons) Nursing is expected to commence shortly.

Candidates have been advised to carefully read the Information Bulletin, counselling scheme and applicable rules before exercising options relating to seat acceptance, upgradation, resignation or disability assessment. They have also been advised to regularly visit the official MCC counselling portal and adhere to the notified counselling schedule throughout the admission process.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI