NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of the NEET UG 2026 OMR answer sheets, giving candidates an opportunity to review their recorded responses and raise objections, officials said on Monday.

Candidates can access their scanned OMR sheets and recorded responses through the official NTA website. The documents have also been sent to the registered email addresses of candidates.

The objection window will remain open until July 15, after which no further challenges will be accepted.

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NTA Releases Scanned OMR Sheets for Candidates

The NTA has made the scanned images of candidates' OMR answer sheets available online to help them verify their recorded responses.

"NTA has uploaded scanned images of OMR sheets and responses on its website and they have also been emailed to registered email addresses of candidates, who have an opportunity to challenge responses till July 15," a senior NTA official said.

Candidates who identify any discrepancy in their recorded responses can submit a challenge within the prescribed deadline.

Rs 200 Fee for Each Response Challenge

Candidates wishing to challenge any response will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per response.

The objection facility allows candidates to review their responses before the evaluation process is completed. They are advised to submit their challenges on or before July 15.

NEET UG Re-Exam Held After Cancellation of Original Test

The NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted again on June 21 after the original exam was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

NEET UG is the largest undergraduate entrance examination in the country, with nearly 25 lakh candidates appearing for the test every year.

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NEET UG Scores Open Doors to Medical Courses

NEET UG serves as the gateway to admission to around 1.08 lakh MBBS seats across India. Nearly 56,000 seats are available in government medical colleges, while around 52,000 seats are offered by private medical institutions.

Apart from MBBS admissions, NEET UG scores are also accepted for admission to several undergraduate healthcare programmes, including Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and courses in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha offered by recognised institutions across the country.

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