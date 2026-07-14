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English NewsEducationNEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets Released: Last Chance To Challenge Responses Tomorrow, Check Direct Link

NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets Released: Last Chance To Challenge Responses Tomorrow, Check Direct Link

NTA has released NEET UG 2026 OMR sheets. Candidates can check their recorded responses and challenge them until July 15 by paying ₹200 per response.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 05:08 PM (IST)

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of the NEET UG 2026 OMR answer sheets, giving candidates an opportunity to review their recorded responses and raise objections, officials said on Monday. 

Candidates can access their scanned OMR sheets and recorded responses through the official NTA website. The documents have also been sent to the registered email addresses of candidates. 

The objection window will remain open until July 15, after which no further challenges will be accepted. 

ALSO READ: CBSE New Rule: Class 9 And 10 Students Must Pass Third Language Assessment To Get Class 10 Pass Certificate

NTA Releases Scanned OMR Sheets for Candidates 

The NTA has made the scanned images of candidates' OMR answer sheets available online to help them verify their recorded responses. 

"NTA has uploaded scanned images of OMR sheets and responses on its website and they have also been emailed to registered email addresses of candidates, who have an opportunity to challenge responses till July 15," a senior NTA official said. 

Candidates who identify any discrepancy in their recorded responses can submit a challenge within the prescribed deadline. 

Rs 200 Fee for Each Response Challenge 

Candidates wishing to challenge any response will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per response. 

The objection facility allows candidates to review their responses before the evaluation process is completed. They are advised to submit their challenges on or before July 15. 

NEET UG Re-Exam Held After Cancellation of Original Test 

The NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted again on June 21 after the original exam was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. 

NEET UG is the largest undergraduate entrance examination in the country, with nearly 25 lakh candidates appearing for the test every year. 

ALSO READ: At 45, She Earned An IIT Degree With Her 21-Year-Old Son: Jigisha Tailor's Inspiring Success Story

NEET UG Scores Open Doors to Medical Courses 

NEET UG serves as the gateway to admission to around 1.08 lakh MBBS seats across India. Nearly 56,000 seats are available in government medical colleges, while around 52,000 seats are offered by private medical institutions. 

Apart from MBBS admissions, NEET UG scores are also accepted for admission to several undergraduate healthcare programmes, including Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and courses in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha offered by recognised institutions across the country. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets NEET OMR Sheets
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